Generally speaking, Foxboro residents are healthier and live longer than peers in other parts of the Commonwealth, with an average life expectancy of 82.5 years, according to a community health assessment presented to local officials this week.
Matthew Brennan, Foxboro’s public health director, explained the comprehensive study was undertaken through the Academic Public Health Volunteer Corps, a two-year-old state program that enlists public health students and professional alumni to assist local health initiatives.
Volunteers Meaghan Walsh and Andrew Khalai, who helped compile the statistical analysis, suggested that Foxboro’s positive health outlook reflects a variety of environmental, educational and economic factors -- including a relatively high median income, good schools and ample open space.
“It’s a very healthy town,” Walsh said during a Monday night Zoom meeting with local health board members.
For example, Walsh said, nearly two-thirds of Foxboro’s 18,600 residents live in owner-occupied housing, with a median household income just over $96,000 and only 5.9 percent living at or below the poverty level. Three-quarters of them rely on employer-provided health insurance.
Breaking down local population by age, 60.3 percent of the local population is between the ages of 18-65, with 17.8 percent over 65 (more than half of whom are over 75), 15.2 percent between 5-18, and 6.7 percent under age 5.
In terms of race and ethnicity, 82.5 percent of townspeople identify as white, with 6 percent African-American, 5.3 percent Hispanic or Latino and 3.5 percent Asian.
“This is definitely different from the overall state composition,” Walsh observed.
Lastly, Walsh said that 68 percent of Foxboro residents ages 16 and over are actively employed, with the average commute taking 38 minutes.
“That’s a fairly long commute,” she observed. “People are often traveling out of town or out of county to get to work. That definitely takes a toll on the amount of free time they have.”
Despite the good news, Monday’s presentation included a handful of red flags -- some involving senior citizens.
According to Walsh, while local elders generally experience lower rates of common chronic diseases, older women have a higher prevalence of breast cancer (13.4 percent) than their counterparts statewide (10.9 percent).
In addition, Khalai and Walsh both noted that Foxboro seniors could be more conscientious when it comes to preventative health, since local elders trail the state average in annual physical checkups, cholesterol and colorectal cancer screenings and mammograms.
“In a lot of preventative health measures we are seeing Foxboro not meet the state average,” Khalai said.
Leading causes of death among Foxboro residents include cancer (27 percent), heart disease (21 percent), chronic lower respiratory disease (3 percent), and stroke (1 percent).
One other area of concern involved asthma rates among children, with Foxboro showing a five-year incidence rate of 13.8 percent -- higher than both Norfolk County and statewide figures.
As might be expected, local children fair significantly better educationally and economically compared to Bay State youngsters as a whole, Khalai said. However, even though the percentage of local students classified as “economically disadvantaged” tracks at roughly half the state average, those numbers have been creeping upwards since 2015.
“This is a population that is lower income and more reliant on social services,” he pointed out.
The health assessment portrays Foxboro’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic as something of a mixed bag.
While Khalai said the town’s most recent 14-day positivity rate was significantly higher than the state average, the number of active cases in Foxboro schools -- currently 16 out of a total enrollment of 2,460 -- was remarkably low.
“We can tell that certain mitigating measures are working to make sure that students are able to go to school safely and they’re not being exposed to COVID as regularly as the general population,” he said.
As of Jan. 27, 86 percent of Foxboro residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 76 percent fully vaccinated and 42 percent having received booster doses.
Khalai cautioned that in some instances the report relied on outdated information -- at times nearly a decade old -- which may not reflect Foxboro’s current health profile. But he suggested that did not compromise the overall findings.
In conclusion, Walsh urged town officials to use social media and beefed-up community engagement to spread general health messages and information, as well as partnering with area hospitals or health-care consortiums to make community health more accessible.
“It’s been a very exciting process for each of us,” she said. “None of us are from Foxboro, but we’ve really loved getting to know about your town."
Following the lengthy presentation, health board Chairman Paul Steeves commended Walsh and Khalai for their thorough preparation, while Brennan predicted the assessment would prove a valuable tool going forward.
“I must say I’m very impressed,” Steeves said. “You guys did so much work here. I’m overwhelmed with the amount of information.”
“I think there’s a lot of great data you shared with us,” vice chairwoman Betsy Allo added. “It’s great to have this type of information about our community so we know where to go after this.”