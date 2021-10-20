FOXBORO -- School superintendent Amy Berdos is asking parents to talk to their children about how to behave appropriately at high school football games after receiving complaints about 'rude' behavior.
"It's rude behavior, complaints about vulgar language," Berdos said. "It's not behavior that will be tolerated at games."
Complaints have come from other schools about the behavior at the games, the superintendent told school committee members Tuesday.
King Philip High School officials, in response to bad behavior by younger students at their varsity home football games, instituted a new policy requiring parents or guardians to attend the games with elementary and middle school students that went into effect with the home game on Oct. 15.
As with King Philip, the poor behavior at Foxboro games is not necessarily from high school students, Berdos said, mentioning local elementary and middle school students.
"It's not the pride we expect," Berdos said, mentioning the marching band and cheerleaders being part of what overall should be a positive experience. "The behavior doesn't reflect our values in Foxboro."
But she said she doesn't want to have to require parents of non-high school students to stay with their children at games as King Philip is now requiring.
"We don't want to go there," Berdos said.
The superintendent is urging parents to talk about the situation with their children. Berdos also plans to send a notice out to parents about the issue.
There will also be more school administrators at upcoming home games, she said.
School committee member Richard Pearson pointed out the Foxboro team is having quite a successful year and are ranked high in Massachusetts.
"We're very proud of this team. We want to show what we are as a community," Pearson said. "We have a perfect time to show excellence. We can shine."