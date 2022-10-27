While giving Foxboro schools high marks for overall quality, a wide-raging survey of students, parents and faculty members suggests that disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled an uptick in behavioral and disciplinary issues across local classrooms.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, the survey, which was administered last spring, attracted 2,143 respondents — 1,216 students, 656 parents and 214 faculty members — with findings compared to responses from the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years.
The survey was not administered in 2019-20 due to the pandemic.
Unlike random sampling or surveys used to quantify performance, Berdos characterized the responses as “perception data” that reinforce how different stakeholders — in this case students, parents and faculty from the middle and high school levels — feel about Foxboro schools.
Because of this, she cautioned about drawing broad conclusions about the district as a whole.
While the current survey covered such topics as academic preparation and curriculum, faculty relations, building maintenance and even the quality of school lunches, Berdos suggested that responses to questions regarding safety and behavior were significant in the current climate.
In general, most respondents agreed that Foxboro schools provide a safe and welcoming learning environment. But there were notable differences in how faculty members, parents and students viewed survey questions — particularly those involving substance abuse or bullying.
Just as the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to academic slippage and lower test scores among many students, Berdos said survey findings suggest that student behavioral standards have likewise regressed over the past several years — not just here in Foxboro, but also throughout the state and nation.
“We hear it from parents, we hear it from students themselves and we definitely hear it from faculty,” Berdos said.
For example, 57 percent of middle and high school students felt that vaping was a problem during the school day, compared to 51 percent of parents and 45 percent of faculty members. Drug use elicited similar responses, with 40 percent of students indicating that it was a concern, compared to 41 percent of parents and 32 percent of faculty.
All three groups viewed alcohol use during school as somewhat less problematic.
Only 55 percent of student respondents agreed with the statement that “bullying and threatening behavior is rare” at the middle and high schools, down from 66 percent in last year’s survey. Parents seemed even more pessimistic, with just 45 percent in agreement.
And even though a more robust 63 percent of faculty agreed that bullying was rare, those numbers were considerably less than the 77 percent who agreed in last year’s survey.
A similar decline characterized the feelings of faculty members towards civility. Although 72 percent agreed that most students respect staff, it was far below the 94 percent who answered positively last year.
In addition, 44 percent of faculty members disagreed that students follow rules of conduct.
In response to these, and other, similar survey findings — which Berdos said reflected interactions on social media, or even political discourse — Foxboro schools have implemented such programs as “No Place for Hate,” which focus on ways to nurture a caring school community.
“Whether it’s respect, conduct or behaviors, we’re working on that through those other programs,” she said. “So, we anticipate seeing some changes there in the future.”
Issues of equity and inclusion appear to have fared better with survey respondents, with 86 percent of students and 87 percent of faculty agreeing that “all students have equitable access and opportunity to success.”
Similarly, 75 percent of students and 78 percent of faculty agreed the district represents students and families of diverse backgrounds — including race, ethnicity, immigration status, gender, sexual orientation, academic ability and language.
From a parent’s perspective, respondents were generally satisfied their children had access to classroom computers and were supplied with instructional materials, as well as being informed about their children’s grades and school activities.
In arguably the most telling findings, 77 percent of students, 89 percent of parents and 91 percent of faculty members rated the quality of education in Foxboro schools as excellent or good.
Noting that many educators had grown dispirited by the challenges associated with remote and/or hybrid learning models, school committee Chairman Brent Ruter said these findings reflect well on local teachers.
Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs agreed, adding that despite challenges faculty are focused on helping students succeed.
“We’re not seeing as much of a COVID dip as we might,” she said. “We’re seeing our faculty extremely collaborative, and happy with high standards and expectations.”
According to Burroughs, survey findings indicate that Foxboro schools emphasize social, emotional and learning support for students who, in turn, believe that working hard will allow them to improve.
“Our students overall are happy with the opportunities that they have available to them,” she said.
Lastly, Burroughs said that survey responses suggest a high level of buy-in from parents.
“We are part of a community that is incredibly supportive of our schools and our student success — that came out very consistently,” she said. “That’s a really good thing. That means we can all collaborate with each other and help our kids.”