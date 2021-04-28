A Virginia man is facing charges he raped a woman, threatened to kill her with a gun and abused a puppy at a local hotel.
Ricqutess L. Freeman, 29, of Norfolk, Va., was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on nine charges including rape, indecent assault, strangulation, cruelty to an animal, unlawfully carrying a firearm and threatening to commit a crime.
He pleaded innocent and was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail.
If he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and stay away from the alleged victim and another woman.
According to a police report released Monday, Freeman was arrested without incident about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the Sonesta Select Boston Hotel on Foxborough Boulevard.
He had been staying with the alleged victim and another woman there. The women went to another hotel after the reported assault and the alleged victim called police.
The victim told police Freeman beat and abused a 6-week-old pit bull he had in the room.
She also told police he had a loaded handgun and threatened to kill her if she reported the assault, according to the report.
Police say they kept the defendant under surveillance and apprehended him when he left his hotel room.
Freeman was arrested without incident by K9 Officer Kurt Pollister, his partner Max and officers Matthew DiMartino and James Cannata.
During the execution of a search warrant, police found the pit bull in a corner of the room.
It had suffered a broken leg and was taken to the Foxboro Animal Hospital by Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey, police said.
The dog is expected to recover and is in a foster home.
A loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver was found in the room as well other evidence related to the alleged sexual assault that was collected by troopers with the state police Crime Scene Services section, police said.
The case was continued to next month for a probable cause hearing.