Tailgating traditions run strong in the parking lots surrounding Gillette Stadium, as generational season ticket holders set up shop in their preferred locations season after season.
Even the most enthusiastic pre-gamers from the ranks of Patriots Nation figure to meet their match on Dec. 9, however, when the country’s political, corporate and military elite descends on Foxboro for the 124th annual Army-Navy game.
Among gatherings being planned for that day is a tailgate fundraiser to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation — a national veterans service organization which sponsors programs, training opportunities and events for veterans and their families in hopes of passing on those same values to future generations.
Headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., the foundation is named for Marine Corps 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who was killed in April 29, 2007 when his patrol was ambushed in the Al Anbar province of Iraq.
Awarded both the Silver Star and Bronze Star with Valor, Manion’s actions that day remain a lodestar for the foundation which bears his name, reminding supporters to live with character and self-sacrifice, while placing the interest of others first.
“Above all else, we are a community,” said Shelly Hahn, special events manager for the Manion Foundation, “and our annual tailgate surrounding the Army-Navy game is exactly that.”
Appearing remotely before the town select board last month, Hahn and senior special events director Krista Foy said the Army-Navy benefit tailgate has been a financial success, while also showcasing the foundation’s values.
“We’ve had tremendous success with it,” Foy explained. “I think it will be a really great opportunity for some local businesses to come out and support what we’re doing as well.”
The tailgate is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 a.m. at Rodman Ford, 45 Washington St., with check-in beginning at 10 a.m. According to the foundation’s website, tickets, which are not yet on sale, will include all-you-can-eat food and drink, giveaways for every guest, live musical performances, heaters and private bathrooms.
The pre-game activities will wind down around 2:30 p.m., Hahn said, but those without tickets to the game may stay and watch the game at the Rodman site until 6:30 p.m. For those guests, she added, alcohol service will be halted at halftime.
Speaking in support of the application, Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan told board members the foundation had hosted six prior Army-Navy tailgate fund-raisers in Philadelphia without incident.
Due to the location and anticipated crowd size, uniformed detail officers will be present on site as well, Noonan said.
“I’ve been very impressed with their organization,” Noonan said of the Manion Foundation. “It’s a very honorable organization and I think this will be a very successful event.”
Accepting Noonan’s recommendation, select board members swiftly approved one-day all-alcohol and entertainment licenses for the benefit. Hahn said color-coded wrist bands will be assigned to guests both under and over 21, providing the latter access to alcohol service, while security will be provided by retire law enforcement personnel who volunteer at such events.
The Army-Navy tailgate fundraiser is one of numerous activities sponsored by the Manion Foundation. On Memorial Day weekend, the organization mobilizes volunteers to place hand-crafted “flags of valor” on graves at 14 national cemeteries, is an official charity partner for the annual Marine Corps Marathon and sponsors a nationwide series of 5K benefit races in memory of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Established in 2008, these “Heroes Run” 5K races have expanded to 90 events enlisting some 60,000 participants each year to honor first responders who answered the call on Sept. 11, 2001. Next month, the foundation is sponsoring a Heroes Run on Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Mass.
Race participants — who are invited to run, walk or ruck (competing with weighted rucksacks) the 5K course — will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on museum admission that day.