Tavolino, long a mainstay of the restaurant scene at Patriot Place, is planning to open a sister restaurant at the opposite end of the North Marketplace.
The new establishment, to be called Citizen Crust, will be located across from Bar Louis in a 6,100-square-foot combined space currently occupied by several retail tenants.
Selectmen recently green-lighted an array of licensing and permitting approvals related to food and alcohol service, portraying Tavolino as a solid citizen in the local business community.
Tavolino manager Thomas Perruna, who also will oversee operations at Citizen Crust, said the new establishment will feature 24 patio seats, 50 bar seats and seating for 100 in the dining room.
Perruna stressed that care has been taken to develop a distinctive menu focusing on what he characterized as “global street food,” both for eat-in and take-out customers.
“We have to be careful so as not to compete with ourselves,” he told selectmen.
Town Manager William Keegan explained that, while Tavolino and Citizen Crust will hold separate alcohol serving licenses, both will be assigned in Perruna’s name.
“It’s a unique situation and one you don’t see very often,” Keegan said.
But both town officials and Patriot Place management voiced confidence in Tavolino in general and Perruna in particular.
Selectman David Feldman noted that Perruna was one of the original business participants in the FoxCares collaborative, which promotes best practices by training local liquor license holders in the responsible service of alcohol.
Fellow board member Edward O’Leary, who had frequent contact with serving establishments in his former role as police chief, said Tavolino rarely experienced the sorts of problems seen at other bars and restaurants.
“It’s still a great place to go and enjoy yourself without a lot of drama,” O’Leary said.
And Brian Early, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said the management team at Tavolino has always done their homework.
“If you asked me what operator I would double down on at Patriot Place, it would be Tavolino,” Early said.
Early’s confidence appears well-placed. Earlier this fall, the original Tavolino location received permission to expand its footprint into an adjacent, 1,000-square-foot storefront formerly occupied by Claire’s Accessories boutique.
That proposal involved repurposing a small area in the existing space branded as “Tavolino Express,” the restaurant’s take-out business. The additional space, with an expanded service counter and roughly 20 seats, was envisioned serving quick breakfast fare to patrons staying at the Hilton or Renaissance hotels.
In addition to the original Foxboro location at Patriot Place, Tavolino has a location in Westboro and a sister restaurant, Siena, in Mashpee.