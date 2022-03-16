Selectmen have voted unanimously to support a state funding application to help renovate and potentially expand the Taylor Elementary School.
According to William Yukna, school business manager and chairman of the town’s permanent municipal building & planning committee, the application process sometimes takes several years and would make Foxboro eligible for partial reimbursement of project costs.
Yukna told selectmen the Taylor School, built in 1964, is the last of Foxboro’s five active school buildings to be renovated -- a sequence approved in 2001 following the Igo and Ahern School renovation projects.
At that time, Yukna said, Foxboro High School was given priority due to pending curriculum and program changes, followed by the Burrell School, which had experienced problems with the roof and heating system.
Now, with the Burrell project winding down, local officials are commencing what will likely be a multi-year process to secure a funding commitment from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
“We’re not talking about something that’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said.
In addition to the board of selectmen’s endorsement, Yukna said the application requires a favorable vote from the school committee, which is expected next week.