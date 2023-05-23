FOXBORO -- A woman forever and always will remember going into labor after attending the rain-soaked, sold-out Taylor Swift show at Gillette Stadium last Saturday night.
The unidentified woman went into labor in a parking lot across the street from the Route 1 stadium and called 911 about 11:30 p.m., Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
The woman, the fire official said, was taken by a private ambulance contractor to a Boston hospital where the baby was delivered.
Buckley, who was working all three shows, said there were several pregnant women at the concerts.
“Maybe the baby will be a Taylor Swift fan,” he said.