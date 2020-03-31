The doctor will virtually see you now.
While it may be possible to keep most professional interactions at more than arm’s length during social distancing mandated by the coronavirus pandemic, people still need to see their doctors.
The key word here, however, may be “see.”
A number of medical practices in the area are attempting to guide more patients toward “telemedicine,” using such technologies as Skype or Zoom to interact on certain cases.
Sturdy Memorial Associates, which has scores of healthcare professionals in offices spread over five communities, has been promoting teleconferencing with patients since last week.
According to Blair Bisher, chief operating officer for SMA, nearly 400 patients had taken advantage of the service by the end of last week.
“We weren’t sure what to expect,” Bisher said. “But in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to do everything we could to best provide continued care and keep (patients) the safest we could.”
Patients at any one of the Sturdy practices — which include internal medicine and various specialties — can call their physician’s office to determine if they are candidates for the service.
“We’ve been happy to see patients adopting the technology and the providers stepping up so quickly,” Bisher said.
SMA, which is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, is not the only medical service provider in the area to encourage the use of technology in this way.
Bay State Physical Therapy, which has offices in Attleboro and North Attleboro, announced last week that it will begin transitioning certain visits to “telehealth.”
“We have been developing the telehealth/virtual visit capability over the last couple of months and will be offering one-on-one telehealth/virtual appointments for lower-acuity and routine patient visits,” the company said on its website.
Virtual visits would be “a one-on-one remote therapy visit with your physical therapist” for about 30 minutes, each through video on the patient’s phone, tablet or computer using a free, exercise-based program called Physitrack, Bay State says on its website.
Brigham & Women’s Hospital, which has a health care center at Patriot Place in Foxboro, is also offering to enroll patients in virtual visits, which the hospital has expanded due to the coronavirus outbreak.
While the capacity for telemedicine has been around for a while, insurance and government regulations have limited its use. Now, under Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders, those rules have changed, Bisher notes.
“The regulations are being lifted to allow patients to originate calls from home” and ensure those calls can be reimbursed, he said.
“It’s a learning curve for us as providers and for patients to see which cases can use the service,” Bisher added. “People are getting comfortable with it. Hopefully, it can continue after the pandemic.”