Remote learning is already an adjustment for students. Doing it without a laptop poses even more of a challenge.
Rachel Calabrese of Foxboro, a founder and executive director of non-profit ConfiKids, recently received 10 refurbished laptops from an area business group to help some students who need them.
They’ll go to students like a boy who had to walk to his aunt’s house to attend remote school every day, Calabrese said.
Calabrese said another Foxboro resident, Melyssa Scott, who is a business owner and a member of the South Shore Networkers, a group of entrepreneurs and business owners who meet virtually once a week to network and provide business support, is a wonderful supporter of ConfiKids and has done fundraisers and donated in the past. Scott reached out to Calabrese about children who benefit from ConfiKids and asked if they knew kids that could use laptops which the group wanted to donate.
“We were thrilled. Although the mission is to fund children in extracurricular activities, we have been in the process of evaluating our impact on kids and we are finding that improving children’s confidence in an activity they love has a huge impact on their lives as a whole,” Calabrese said. “We are receiving feedback that grades have improved and the children have confidence in schoolwork as well.”
The 10 laptops are being given to children who have received funding from ConfiKids at any time since 2017.
“We can not thank the Business Network International — South Shore Networkers Chapter enough. Their generosity will give 10 children an amazing tool to access school and activities so desperately needed at this time,” said Calabrese, who described one recipient’s mom was thrilled since her son had been working on an old family computer that did not work very well. But with the new laptop he will be able to access school and any art activities he enjoys.
Donna Racette, BNI South Shore Networkers president and owner of Heart Led Health, said each year the South Shore Networkers work together to donate to a local organization. Due to COVID and the resulting closures, it became apparent to the group that many children lacked access to technology.
When BNI member Rob Chapman of Computer Escape in Randolph heard there were children in need of computers, he offered to refurbish and update 10 recently-acquired laptop computers to the community.
Scott said she greatly admires the work of ConfiKids and its dedication to supporting children.