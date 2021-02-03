To combat the stress and isolation of the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Brett Luongo turned to yoga, meditation and hiking.
These were skills he learned early on in his recovery from opioid addiction, finding ways to fill his time with meaningful activity that kept him on a path forward.
Nearly six years later, they became his main coping mechanisms when recovery meetings like Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous shut down along with the rest of the state during efforts to curb the pandemic’s growth.
Meetings went virtual, and Luongo attended several, knowing the impact they have on finding and maintaining recovery. But he was also at a point where he had worked on himself enough and trusted his ability to look inward for relief.
“I did things to stay active in my recovery that looked, to me, like a meeting,” he said. Yoga. Meditation. Hiking. Keeping connected to a core group of others in recovery he had built as his support network.
But he wonders what happened to those trying to find recovery without those skills.
When the pandemic hit, the opioid epidemic did not stop.
Yet what was once a priority for the state and nation soon became background noise in a pandemic that commanded the public’s attention, many recovery advocates said. And suddenly, they found themselves battling two diseases that butt heads.
The pandemic demands isolation. Addiction feeds off of it.
Treatment centers for addiction were forced to pare down their offerings and go virtual to ward off coronavirus, at the same time demand for services was constant, if not increasing. Families of those battling addiction found themselves at a crossroad: Would they risk sending their loved one to a treatment center, where coronavirus had the potential to spread to fatal levels like it did in nursing homes and prisons across the area? Or was it safer to put off residential treatment — knowing that addiction could easily be just as fatal, and the risk of catching coronavirus on the streets was just as real?
And those seeking recovery had to work even harder for it, forging connections online to stave off the isolation that the pandemic and addiction both crave, for different reasons.
“Right now it’s still difficult to say how the pandemic is affecting the recovery world, because we’re not on the other side of it yet,” Luongo, 32, said. “But one thing the pandemic didn’t affect was the drugs. The ‘drug stores’ are just as open as they’ve ever been.”
In some ways those consequences are clear.
Fatal overdoses are up both across the state and the nation.
In November, the state Department of Public Health reported that the number of fatal overdoses in the first nine months of 2020 surpassed that of the same period in 2019 by 33 more deaths.
At the national level, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning that there could be a record-high number of fatal drug overdoses in 2020, especially after reports that over 81,000 people died of drug overdoses in a 12-month period ending in May 2020. It was the largest number of drug overdoses ever recorded in a year, and it followed a spike of nearly 20% more overdose-related cardiac arrests in April, as many states lingered in coronavirus lockdowns.
At the same time, in a survey of 165 treatment centers, the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers found that 43% had to reduce patient capacity, nearly a third saw a decrease in patient retention and 10% had to shut down because of the pandemic. Another 44% of centers affiliated with the association moved half of their programming online.
“In the 80-year history since addiction treatment began, we’ve never experienced anything as challenging as this,” the nonprofit’s chief executive Marvin Ventrell told The New York Times. “You have to put people in social settings to heal, and Covid conspires against that.”
Locally, overdose calls are up as well.
North Attleboro police recorded 56 overdose calls in 2020, up from 36 in 2019.
Foxboro police saw six additional calls last year, up to 26 from 20. Overdose calls in Norton nearly doubled, jumping from 13 in 2019 to 25 in 2020. Their largest quarter was April through June, where they saw nine overdoses as the pandemic raged.
Only Attleboro saw a slight decrease, down to 152 calls in 2020 from 162 in 2019.
Unknown effects
But there are other ways in which the effects of the pandemic may never be fully known.
How many people met addiction for the first time during the pandemic? How many in recovery faced a relapse? How many people struggled to find resources because of it?
Luongo, a former North Attleboro resident, knows people in all three categories. He watched as people with anywhere from 10 days to 20 years clean struggled with the isolation the pandemic wrought.
But he has also encountered people with less clean time than the pandemic, which means some people are finding recovery in spite of it.
Chris Lordan is just one example.
The former Taunton resident entered a detox program in the middle of March, on the eve of the soon-widespread pandemic, after battling an addiction to opioids for over 10 years.
His addiction started like many others, after an injury at 19 years old landed him a prescription for oxycodone. He has struggled to find recovery ever since, losing his clean time almost as quickly as he gained it.
His latest attempt in March could have been one and the same, if not for the pandemic, Lordan said.
His new girlfriend was the one to encourage him to enter a treatment program. After about a week in detox, Lordan was once again ready to call it quits when the state shut down. Bouncing between homelessness at the time, he suddenly had nowhere else to go. So, he decided to give recovery another try.
The pandemic extended his stay.
Detox programs typically last a few days to two weeks, using time and a controlled environment to monitor the withdrawal symptoms that come as the body rids itself of any abusive substance. It’s usually the first step toward longer-term treatment plans.
But Lordan’s stay lasted a little over a month, prolonged by the pandemic as recovery centers scrambled to adjust to new protocols.
In some ways, the extra time was helpful: While the rest of the state plucked through extreme isolation this spring, Lordan and other patients in the program had each other to lean on. Entering recovery removed the loneliness that feeds addiction, at a time when it the most available. It also gave him access to in-person support groups when recovery meetings across the state had closed their doors.
In other ways, it was extremely triggering: Lingering in detox, Lordan saw others come and go, succumbing again to addiction. He said other patients smuggled drugs into the center, creating temptation.
When he finally moved to North Cottage, a residential treatment facility in Norton, he felt the boredom and restlessness many across the nation grew to resent, cooped up inside as the pandemic raged onward. As the first round of stimulus payments rolled in this spring, other people battling addiction both in and out of treatment invited him to go on a bender.
Coronavirus brought another level of concern, with Lordan wondering if changing enrollment in the program would heighten his chances of an exposure, and also seeping hopelessness into everyday life.
“There were a lot of triggers,” Lordan, 31, said. “I was worried about everything going on outside. It was like, why am I going to get clean when the world is ending?”
But a final push toward recovery came late last summer when he and his girlfriend found out they were pregnant, with a child due in early March. The baby will be born right around the one-year anniversary of the day Lordan entered treatment. And his commitment to getting clean also earned him visitation with a daughter he previously lost custody of.
At some point, he felt a shift in motivation: He was no longer finding recovery for other people, but for himself.
“It’s like, I’ve got this long clean, why not keep on it?” he said. “It feels good.”
Lordan lives in Pembroke now, another positive to come out of the pandemic. It allowed him to distance himself from people and places that were once heavily associated with his addiction.
“In a weird way, it was scary and stressful, but it was also an eyeopener,” he said about the pandemic. “It gave me motive to stay indoors and it helped me stay on track. I’m more focused on myself. I’m not worried about other people anymore.”
But for every story of success, Kris Long believes there are more of heightened struggles.
The Foxboro resident works as a family education facilitator with Aware Recovery Care, an in-home addiction treatment program that arranges therapists, doctors and medication-assisted treatment options for individual clients.
But on the side, Long works as a private recovery coach for people seeking treatment who find her mostly by word-of-mouth. She helps them find open beds in detox centers and placements in halfway houses.
Since the pandemic began, Long said her work is almost triple what it once was.
In the past, detox centers may have had occasional waves of long wait-times, usually around bad weather when many people are anxious to find warmth indoors. But the pandemic forced many of them to make accommodations that allowed for more social distancing — turning a double room into a single room, for example — thereby reducing the amount of people they can serve.
Since the pandemic began, almost every center Long works with has had a three- to four-day wait.
“You lose a lot of people in that time,” she said.
Even more if the center requires a new patient to isolate while they wait for results from a coronavirus test before they can be officially admitted into the program. That isolation, especially at the beginning stage of detox, gets into your head, Long said.
And the demand for beds is steady while availability is scarce. Long can rattle off examples like a grocery list.
Nearly half the clients at an in-patient drug rehabilitation center on Cape Cod contracted COVID-19 around Christmas, prompting a temporary closure of one such center, Gosnold Cataumet, that continued into this year, according to The Boston Globe. In mid-January, a similar outbreak was detected at an affiliated detox center, prompting a short closure of that facility as well, the Globe reported.
In Foxboro, NORCAP Lodge first temporarily reduced the number of available detox beds from 39 to 26 to allow for safer coronavirus protocols. But in August, the Brockton Enterprise reported the reduction was made permanent when the addiction treatment center’s parent company reasoned that a decline in patients reflected the new, more appropriate capacity number.
That decision, however, drew ire from the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the largest union of registered nurses in the state. The group told the Enterprise that one nurse discharged a patient in August, only to receive seven calls from other facilities trying to reserve the bed for a client. A call to NORCAP Lodge for comment by The Sun Chronicle was not returned.
The Association for Sober Living, a sober home in North Attleboro, lost around 15 beds after one of the organization’s three houses burned down during an early morning fire this summer.
And Long said she sees lines outside of several other detox programs every day.
“In 2015, it was insane. Every detox was full,” she said, referring to what is often considered the peak of the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s worse now than it was then.”
She said beyond barriers to recovery, the pandemic also removed accountability with the loss of support groups and an emphasis on isolation.
“In addiction, you have to initiate breaking a chain of drug use,” she said. “You’re going to a meeting to break that cycle. Now, the only person you’re accountable to is yourself, and when you’re in the throes of addiction, you’re not worried about accountability. You’re worried about getting your next drink or drug.”
Addiction is a painful disease, she said, and the pandemic made it all the more painful.
“You put that on with all of the pain they’re already suffering from, where’s the hope and reason to get well?” Long said. “I don’t want to see the 2020 numbers because I think it’s going to surpass anything we’ve seen.”
She’s concerned the recovery world will lose all of the progress it made in raising awareness and reducing stigma over the past five years, when it was often referred to as the “forgotten epidemic.”
And she also worries the pandemic encouraged a new level of more subtle, or hidden, addiction.
Earlier this spring, Facebook groups spread the idea of alcohol “fairies” dropping off baskets of liquor or wine to strangers who signed up online as a way to spark joy. Long said many people bragged about having a drink with lunch during work, “because now they can,” as many offices moved remote.
“Before you know it, with no solution to this pandemic on the horizon, you don’t even realize it’s happening until it’s too late,” she said. “I really feel that when the world starts to open up, we’ll see a huge increase in alcoholism.”
Eamonn Lynch, the owner of the Association for Sober Living, said he fears a similar spike.
“If people can drink at home or do drugs at home without consequences, that’s going to add up,” Lynch said. “Then when you put in the fact that people now have nowhere to go when they do get addicted, it’s bad. It’s not like you can put off recovery for six months like an elective surgery. I think the effects of this will be long-term.”
Lynch said capacity at the sober house was reduced from about 45 to in the low 30s after this summer’s fire at 174 North Washington St.
And the facilities programming was further impacted when support groups shut their doors.
“I believe that 90% of recovery is people helping people,” he said. “People working together with their sobriety and trying to help the people coming in find it. Now, there’s no contact. Even though you’re looking at people on a screen, there’s no contact. That takes away 90% of the help people need. And there’s no quick fix for an alcoholic or an addict.”
The home runs its own in-person meetings with residents, but Lynch said it’s helpful for the men to get outside perspectives as well. Even after some meetings started reopening in person late this summer, Lynch’s clients couldn’t get in. State law restricted what was once a meeting of 50 to 100 people to a small gathering of 10 — and there were other members who had seniority.
“A lot of people in trouble don’t have anywhere to go,” Lynch said. “There’s no substitute out there.”
Families found themselves at an unexpected crossroads too, when their support group meetings also went virtual.
Learn to Cope condensed its 25 meetings across the state into 11 virtual groups, South Coast Regional Manager Patty Conant said. Some enjoyed the ease and flexibility, but not everyone had an appropriate environment to join — especially if the person they were trying to help through addiction lived in the same house.
“But people didn’t hesitate to pour their heart out, because everyone on there understands and everyone can relate and will come up with ideas and, if nothing else, empathy for you,” Conant said. “We managed to get up and running pretty quickly. People needed us.”
Among chief concerns for families was the pandemic.
Conant said many families feared those they were seeing through recovery would buckle under the new environment and relapse. Others, whose friends or family members were still battling addiction, worried the entire population on Methadone Mile in Boston would end up with coronavirus.
There was concern over what was the best path forward: Did treatment centers have the pandemic under control? In some cases, turning a family member in for a parole violation meant they could find sobriety when they served time — but was that smart with how the virus was spreading through jail cells? Should families who drew boundaries to keep the disruptiveness of addiction outside of their homes, loosen them to bring the ones they love into their pandemic bubble?
“If not, what’s the alternative?” Conant said became a common theme. “Do we leave them wherever they are and have them get sick and die because of Covid? They spent years already trying to prevent their death from drug abuse.”
Those trying to find recovery through support groups had a tougher go at it.
A review of listings for both Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings in the area found that most are still virtual only, and several are listed as temporarily closed.
Luongo fears some will shut down permanently.
And one he helped start already has.
About five years ago, still early in his recovery, Luongo realized there were no Narcotics Anonymous meetings in his hometown of North Attleboro — the same place he fell into addiction and used to score drugs. But after several failed attempts to find a home for such a group, Luongo found unexpected support from North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly.
Reilly welcomed the group into the community room at the police station and, a year later when the meeting outgrew the space, helped them secure a place at the First United Methodist Church on Hoppin Hill Avenue.
It was a source of pride for Luongo. Even when he moved to Burlington a year and a half ago, he stayed in touch with the group, happy to see it grow in his absence. It paved the way for other support groups to move into the church too, opening doors for many more battling other addictions.
But when the pandemic hit, the group was forced to move online. Soon after, craving the in-person experience, they agreed to meet in the parking lot of the church, socially distant and outdoors, wearing masks and limiting the number of people per meeting.
They met that way even into early fall, when evenings became darker earlier, setting up lights so they could see each other week to week. Several groups across the state did the same. But as it became colder and darker, it became harder to continue.
Luongo said he heard that the group was faced with a tough choice: If they wanted to continue meeting inside the church, they would need to keep track of who attended each meeting for contact tracing purposes, in line with state recommendations. But several group members were uncomfortable with the idea, feeling it stood in violation of the principle of anonymity that NA groups use to provide protection for members, and even thought it could drive new members away.
The North Attleboro meeting “disbanded,” finding a new location in South Attleboro without a contact tracing requirement. The meeting remains well attended, Luongo said, but it left the very gap in North Attleboro he was hoping to fill.
“It’s a sad thing for me,” he said. “That hole will be there now when the pandemic closes, but even though it might not sound the same or look the same, I believe (Narcotics Anonymous) will have some presence in North Attleboro moving forward. If that meeting helped just one person find recovery, it was worth it. And I know it did, and that it helped so many more.”
Last week he attended a five-year celebration for a friend whose first meeting was the one in North Attleboro.
But he’s also sure his group wasn’t the only one affected.
“I think if you widen the circle, that’s happening in lots and lots of places,” he said. “Meetings moved, changed, closed. I don’t know if we’ll fully understand the effects of that until we’re downstream. And it might not affect us this year, but in five years we could be back to 2015 numbers.”
Luongo said virtual meetings did have some benefits. They created more flexibility, especially for single parents, with the ability to find a meeting at any time without leaving the house, around different work schedules, in inclement weather and even across the world if you wanted. Luongo attended meetings in Australia, Texas and California.
But he found it harder to connect. He believes people who turned to them for support had to work harder to find it.
“It’s hard to build those meaningful relationships that are the backbone of recovery,” he said. “These are people you call three or four times a day during that time. You run all of your decisions by them in the early stages. You can hug and they’ll let you know everything will be alright. It gives you really intimate relationships. I don’t know if it’s even possible to build those relationships online.
“To carry a lifesaving message to someone who is literally dying to hear it — I don’t know if with all of the updates in the world, we could achieve that over a computer.”
And Luongo also wondered if some people were left out of online meetings. When he was first trying to get clean, he didn’t have access to a phone, let alone a computer. Older recovering addicts oftentimes aren’t tech-savvy, yet they are the ones to pass down valuable knowledge and support that sobriety is possible.
“So much of addiction is isolation, and we say an addict alone is in bad company,” Luongo said. “If I didn’t have an in-person meeting when I clean, I wouldn’t have gotten clean.”
But he worries about the future of some meetings after seeing some dwindle in membership, even after they resumed in person. A few meetings he attended in person used to draw a group of about 30, and are now down to between six and 10 people — mostly newcomers.
Luongo said the reasoning could be varied: Some people may have joined other meetings, or are more comfortable attending online while the pandemic continues. Others could have relapsed.
“I would expect the issue would be that, in this town, it’s the only in-person meeting around — so you would expect the doors to be busting open,” he said.
In an ideal world, he sees in-person and virtual meetings continuing together, as a partnership, forging a path of strong recovery into the future. He sees enough people committed to that idea as he is, and after a tough year, he knows people are trying. That alone gives him hope in a hopeless pandemic.
“As much as the pandemic took away a lot of the avenues toward recovery, it gave a lot,” he said. “People were really trying. The atmosphere they created, it did allow you a break from the isolation, and you are connected in a certain sense. It was a lifesaver for a lot of people, and it needed to be. It’s a strange time to be in recovery.”