The Harp, a popular Boston bar, is opening a second location in Patriot Place in the space that had been occupied for several years by CBS Sporting Club.
“Patriot Place will add The Harp to its list of dining and entertainment destinations later this year, as the legendary Boston bar will expand to one of Patriot Place’s signature locations,” the Route 1 shopping, eating and entertainment venue said in a news release Friday. “The second iteration of The Harp will bring the same love for Boston sports, comfort food favorites, and buzzing atmosphere with a refreshed look to its Foxboro location.”
Unlike the Boston location, the new Harp will have an expansive patio and views of Gillette Stadium.
The Harp is run by Briar Group, which opened Six String Grill & Stage, a 23,000-square-foot dining and live music establishment, at Patriot Place in May 2019.
“We’re beyond excited to continue our strong partnership with Briar Group to bring The Harp to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “... The Harp will be the every day, go-to sports bar for an exciting game viewing experience and an essential part of every game day, concert night and everything in between.”
The Harp in Boston is on Causeway Street, across the street from TD Garden, and marked its 30th anniversary this year. It’s known for a lively pregame atmosphere and nightlife scene.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Austin O’Connor, Briar Group’s CEO. “We’ve committed ourselves to bring the same energy The Harp is known for to Patriot Place.”
Briar Group also operates Hurricane’s at the Garden sports bar near TD Garden in Boston, and Ned Devine’s, an Irish pub at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, among other businesses.
The Harp is one of several new businesses that have or will be opening at Patriot Place.
They include Hobby Lobby, a popular arts and crafts and home decor national chain store, which will open next year adjacent to Bed Bath & Beyond in Patriot Place’s South Marketplace.
Patriot Place in February also announced two other businesses opening at its venue, Dream Spa Medical and Crumbl Cookies, which has an Attleboro location.
CBS Sporting Club closed in January after the New England Patriots’ last regular season game.