Nearly seven years after his death, the irrepressible spirit of Sam Berns was palpable last week as a drug treatment for progeria, the exceedingly rare genetic disorder that causes premature aging, won approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration.
The drug, being manufactured under the brand name Zokinvy, was developed by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, based in Palo Alto, Calif. It is the first FDA-approved treatment for the fatal condition that causes children to age at an accelerated pace.
Berns, who was diagnosed with progeria in 1998 and died at age 17 in 2014, had been one of the first children to receive Zokinvy during a series of four clinical trials underwritten by the Progeria Research Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 1999 by his parents, Scott Berns and Leslie Gordon, and his aunt, Audrey Gordon. It championed research about progeria and developed resources for children and families impacted by a disease that afflicts roughly two dozen people in the U.S.
Leslie Gordon, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Brown University, also serves as medical director of the Progeria Research Foundation. In that capacity, she had been pivotally involved in helping coordinate the Zokinvy clinical trials, which were conducted at Children’s Hospital in Boston.
“This first approved medication is a truly extraordinary milestone for the progeria community as we forge ahead toward the cure,” she said in a prepared statement. “The undaunted spirit and bravery of the children and their families has made all of this possible.”
Granted priority review status to help encourage development of new drugs for rare diseases, Zokinvy ultimately demonstrated an ability to slow the progression of progeria — an achievement that researchers hope will be the first step towards a cure.
In announcing its approval of the drug, the FDA last week said that, compared to untreated patients, the lifespan of progeria patients increased by an average of three months through the first three years of treatment, and by an average of 2 1/2 years over the maximum follow-up time of 11 years.
Prior to last week’s approval, the only treatment options for progeria sufferers included supportive care and therapies to ease complications arising from the disease. Most patients afflicted with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome die before the age of 15 from heart failure, heart attack or stroke, the FDA said.
In addition to extending the lives of children with progeria, Zokinvy’s benefits may include enhancing weight gain, improving bone density and increasing flexibility of blood vessels.
To many who remember him, however, last week’s announcement was just another facet of Sam Berns’ enduring legacy. Articulate and endearing, Berns had become the face of progeria while growing up locally and attending Foxboro schools.
A straight-A student who was fascinated by cloning and hovercraft technology, Berns was a percussionist and section leader with the FHS marching band, an Eagle Scout from Troop 32, a comic book junkie, a die-hard Boston sports fan and an eloquent spokesman, not just for progeria research, but for hope itself.
Paradoxically, his celebrity widened as his condition inexorably progressed. He appeared in an episode of the “Ted Talks” series as well as an acclaimed HBO documentary, “Life According to Sam.” Four years in the making, the touching film brought his story to audiences far beyond Foxboro, who found themselves charmed by this witty, wistful, exuberant teen poignantly confronting his own mortality.
His spirit was memorialized posthumously by naming the new turf field complex behind Foxboro High School in his honor. It was clear that same spirit inspired ongoing efforts to develop, and win federal approval, for the new drug.
David Cory, president and CEO of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, said the company had partnered with the research foundation to steer Zokinvy through the FDA approval process.
“We are very proud that the first drug approval at Eiger confers a survival benefit to patients with one of the most ultra-rare, and ultimately fatal, pediatric diseases,” Cory said in a prepared statement.
Besides Eiger, Shering-Plough and Merck also supplied Ionafarnib (as Zokinvy is known) free of charge to clinical trials supported by the foundation.
A separate announcement issued by the foundation credited key partnerships with research teams from Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Brown University, Boston University and the National Institutes of Health.