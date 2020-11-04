Gov. Charlie Baker announced last month that the state would move into Phase 3, Step 2 allowing small performance venues such as the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center to reopen with specific guidelines including a limit of 50% capacity.
This was music (pun intended) to the theater’s ears.
The leadership team at the MRPAC has been moving strategically and swiftly to ensure all guidelines are followed precisely, working diligently with the town’s board of health and community partners in order to reopen their doors safely.
“Our first priority is the safety of our patrons, partners, staff and the general public,” said interim Executive Director Catherine Miller. “We were energized by the news but also knew that it would take time for our building to be ready to welcome our community back. We have spent the last month meticulously reviewing guidelines and gathering the proper sanitation and PPE equipment needed. We have also been having numerous conversations with our partnering organizations regarding their needs and expectations upon reopening. We are a community organization and the voices of our partners and stakeholders are absolutely key in moving forward.”
The center plans to reopen for private events such as dance studio recitals and productions by community groups such as the YMCA beginning in December.
Many of the events that are scheduled will be taped while a few will be ticketed with a limit of six people per party and socially distanced seating.
Additional changes will include staggered entrance times, no congregating in the lobby, numerous sanitation stations and no concessions.
“We understand that everyone will not feel comfortable coming back to an indoor performance space right now,” Miller said.
The MRPAC’s 2020 Virtually Reimagined Christmas Extravaganza and Fundraiser will be held live on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. This virtual variety show will welcome local dancers, singers, and guest performers. The event’s lead sponsor is Foxboro Federal Savings.
