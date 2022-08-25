The show must go on despite whatever the circumstances are.
An intense summer thunderstorm paid an unwelcome visit to uptown Foxboro on Friday, Aug. 5, causing electrical damage to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center as well as surrounding businesses and residents.
The storm impacted the theater’s lighting system and fire alarm panel, putting planned performances of Matilda, presented by the Hockomock Area YMCA, in jeopardy.
Not to be deterred, Catherine Miller, executive director at the theater, reached out to school committee Chairman Rob Canfield, who also works at the theater as the bar manager, asking for help locating an alternate location. Canfield in turn reached out to Foxboro Public Schools Superintendent Amy Berdos, who quickly opened Foxboro High School for the performances.
Miller stated that the theater has contracts that state that performances can be canceled due to any natural disaster, but everyone worked to ensure that didn’t need to happen.
“Canceling the show was not an option for us at the MRPAC. We have a commitment to the students who perform here and that’s why it was important to us to do everything in our power to make sure the YMCA had a place to perform,” Miller said.
She said their lighting designer, Tony Laipais, moved and rehung lights to make sure the students’ performance wasn’t impacted as well as moving the box office to Foxboro High School to ensure the ticket revenue wasn’t affected.
Meanwhile, staff a the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center are already busy repairing the electrical damage.
“We are happy to announce that the MRPAC has reopened with a temporary fire panel in place. I want to say — this community always works together to ensure that the show goes on, whether that be on stage, on the Common, in the schools, or religious institutions.”
“We are operating a nearly 100-year-old building and with that comes challenges. The MRPAC has a strong board of directors and facilities committee that continues to make improvements to ensure Foxboro maintains its healthy and vibrant arts community in which the MRPAC plays an important role.”
Miller said when a thunderstorm happened around 5 p.m., just as she was leaving the theater.
“It was pretty bad. So bad, I actually thought I should wait to walk to my car due to all the lighting. But, I decided to go to my car and only a few seconds after closing the door, a huge crack of thunder came followed by lightning.”
She said it definitely sounded like it hit, but she swung around the theater in her car and it looked as if everything was fine.
Only a few minutes later Miller received a call from their Director of Finance and Operation Bob Siteman, that the theater or something close was hit.
Miller said it was clear as both these systems immediately failed and warning lights came on. The director and student helpers from the YMCA were still in the building when this happened. They had just finished up rehearsal for their performances of Matilda which were going to be at the MRPAC on Saturday and Sunday.
If this had happened when they didn’t have a nearly sold-out show happening the next day, she said her reaction would have been less stressful than the one she had.
But, like in any time of “crisis”, she said their team completely focused, remained calm, asked their friends, and used resources to quickly find a solution.
Director of Finance and Operations Bob Siteman called the fire department to figure out what their options were for having patrons in the building. They quickly determined it wouldn’t be possible in time for the Matilda show so alternative plans would be needed.
“Some of these kids have never performed on a stage, and to lose that opportunity would be a shame. I’m so glad we were able to make sure they got to perform,” Siteman said.
Berdos, who was unable to attend the Matilda show, said she did hear that the performance went well and was able to see a quick video clip of the performance.
“As you may know, we have a wonderful and ongoing partnership with the YMCA. The performance was the culmination of their three-week theater program, and we were happy to assist them in their time of need. They have assisted the schools in times of need in the past as well,” Berdos said.
Berdos said supporting each other in this way is an example of their strong partnership and a visible reminder that we are all one community.