With the advent of Memorial Day weekend marking a springboard to the summer season, local residents are bracing for another springtime ritual: mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use.
According to public works director Christopher Gallagher, the perennial water conservation measures, this year characterized by a new approach to the familiar odd/even watering system, have taken on added significance given a lack of rainfall over the past month.
Appearing before selectmen on Tuesday night, Gallagher said the state Dept. of Environmental Protection requires Foxboro, along with 65 other communities, to ban all non-essential outdoor water use from 9 to 5 p.m.
Activities considered non-essential include the use of sprinklers or automated irrigation systems, washing cars or cleaning buildings or walkway surfaces.
In addition, local conservation measures imposed on May 1 include an odd-even system of outdoor watering that permits odd-numbered homes to water on Mondays and Thursdays, with even-numbered homes on Tuesdays and Fridays -- from 6 to 9 p.m. only.
This early evening watering window provides the best opportunity for water to soak down to the roots of lawns and other ornamentals, Gallagher said, as well as allowing the water system to recover lost reserves during the overnight hours.
“Leaving it overnight really lets it sit on the ground the longest before evaporating,” he observed.
At this point, outdoor watering with hand-held hoses is still permitted every day between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m., while users who have installed private irrigation wells are not bound by the restrictions
Acknowledging the steps, and expense, that the town has taken to shore up its water supply -- most recently by rebuilding wells and constructing a new treatment plant on Pumping Station Road -- Gallagher stressed the seasonal restrictions are not reflective of limited supply, but rather mandated by Foxboro’s permit under the state Water Management Act.
Adopted in 1986, the act authorizes MassDEP to regulate the quantity of water withdrawn from both surface and groundwater supplies.
Despite the water use restrictions, Gallagher also said that landscaping and hydro-seeding efforts on the town Common, following last fall’s installation of new sub-surface electrical conduit, are beginning to bear fruit.
“With how dry it’s been I don’t expect a lush green lawn this summer, but we’ll get it back,” he told selectmen, adding that an autumn overseeding will likely be required.