Just months after Foxboro inked a three-year contract to maintain and repair Norfolk’s fire vehicles and other specialized equipment, other nearby fire agencies are expressing a burning desire to follow suit.
The Franklin Fire Department this week became the third area department to sign an inter-municipal agreement that allows Foxboro personnel to provide maintenance and repair services at the town’s public safety building on Chestnut Street, which features an expansive, and fully outfitted, repair bay.
“We’re kind of a victim of our own success here,” Fire Chief Michael Kelleher observed Tuesday night. “I work in a very small industry and the word’s gotten around about our apparatus maintenance program.”
Kelleher said Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin “all but begged” to join Norfolk and Wrentham as Foxboro’s clients.
“It’s worked out very, very well,” Kelleher said. “It’s not a heavy lift. We think we can manage it for sure.”
Kelleher last fall had pitched the venture to selectmen as a win-win proposition, helping Foxboro Fire and Rescue subsidize its own fleet costs while providing much-needed services to smaller fire departments which typically lack in-house mechanics. He estimated that the town could charge up to 30 percent less than commercial shops while completing repair jobs more quickly and still turn a profit.
Kelleher said previously that Foxboro’s fire mechanic would be paid $45 an hour — overtime rates — when working on third-party equipment. These outside jobs would then be billed at $95 an hour, with the resulting profit deposited in an existing revolving account earmarked for fire apparatus.
That $95/hour billable rate would still be substantially less than the $145-$160 an hour typically charged by commercial repair shops, Kelleher added.
In January, after selectmen agreed to extend the program to include Wrentham, board member Chris Mitchell cautioned about further expansion until local officials could properly evaluate the operation.
This week, Mitchell said he was satisfied with the way things have worked out, noting the program has thus far posted a 48-percent return on investment.
“Everything Mike has done since he’s got here has been the right decision,” Mitchell said.