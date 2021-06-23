Conceptual plans for a new intergenerational senior/community center suggest that such a facility could be built on three town-owned sites, all located on the former Foxboro State Hospital campus.
The proposal, which stems from a $40,000 feasibility study funded by town meeting voters in November 2019, calls for a multi-use facility housing not just the Council on Aging and Human Services, but also the town recreation and veteran’s services departments.
The price tag, according to human services Director Marc Craig, is projected at $13.2 million, which he said was a “soup-to-nuts” figure that includes outfitting the proposed facility with furnishings and technology.
Outlining the proposal for selectmen Tuesday night, Craig reiterated that Foxboro’s senior programming has outgrown the town’s current facility on Central Street, which was constructed 22 years ago.
“It’s a fine facility,” Craig observed. “We have been using it for the past 22 years with great success.”
But, he added, pre-pandemic usage increased at an “unsustainable” rate in recent years, with average daily attendance exceeding 120, putting a strain on building space and, more critically, limited on-site parking.
As part of his presentation, Craig walked selectmen through architectural plans for a two-story building — with single-story options also available — adaptable for each of the three sites under consideration.
These include the former hospital laundry, located next to the Payson Road field complex; the long-vacant auditorium building near the Chestnut Street intersection; and an open site behind the Norfolk Advocates for Children facility at 12 Payson Road.
Craig suggested that any future facility would likely feature some dedicated space for occupants, but also would be flexible enough for use by different age groups or programs at various times.
“It comes down to programming, and making sure you don’t have two people planning programs at the exact same time for different age groups,” said Craig, who embraced an intergenerational approach when planning a new community center in Randolph, where he previously worked. “I think the collaborative spirit here in Foxboro is different than in other communities.”
Craig also stressed that plans currently provide 2,000 square feet of space for future expansion.
“I think you’ve been burned a little bit with a senior center that can’t go up or down or left or right, and a library where you kind of shoehorned in an addition several years ago,” he said.
Conceptual plans for what Craig characterized as “a traditional New England building” were prepared by Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, a Boston-based architectural firm with experience designing senior centers, including the facility in Randolph.
Town Manager William Keegan described the feasibility study as an important first step, while cautioning that plans may change based on space needs, financing or other practical considerations
“I stress the term ‘first step’ because there are probably 15 steps in this process,” he said. “But you have to start somewhere, and I think this is a good start.”
Keegan said the prospect of consolidating three departments in a single building was intriguing, adding that it could enhance opportunities for collaboration between departments. But he stressed the project would need to gain broad support from townspeople before moving forward.
“I don’t want people to focus on the [$13.2 million] number yet because that number could be massaged in different ways,” Keegan said.
In response to a question from freshman board member Seth Ferguson, Keegan indicated the proposed facility is not currently included in either the town’s master plan or five-year capital investment program.
Former building committee member Richard Heydecker, who formerly served on the town’s permanent municipal building and planning committee, said the proposal had much to offer from an architectural standpoint.
However, Heydecker suggested grouping bathroom facilities in a central core, rather than spreading them out in private offices throughout the building, adding that building designs with irregular footprints tend to be more costly.
“Do we want to simplify this,” he asked rhetorically. “This is an important step I think we need to get at.”
Heydecker also called for greater scrutiny about the proposed building sites, suggesting the current senior center facility could have been expanded if there was sufficient room for additional on-site parking.
Also in attendance Tuesday night, Arthur Muldoon of Cocasset Street asked what would become of the current senior center building if a new facility was built.
“I feel there should be some thought to it because I don’t want to see another firehouse,” he said.
Thanking Craig for his efforts in steering the feasibility study, Chairwoman Leah Gibson suggested that town officials initiate a series of public meetings to help vet the proposal.
“I don’t think we’re here tonight to debate does this go forward or does it not,” Gibson said. “I would imagine Marc is going to put together a heck of a road show organizing all kinds of meetings.”
Craig said a copy of the feasibility study would be posted on the town website, including the results of a community survey undertaken last fall which indicated that 66 percent of 735 respondents favored an intergenerational, multi-service facility, as opposed to a senior-only facility.
Even if the project moves forward, Craig suggested the process could take up to five years before completion. He also said that selectmen may opt to shelve the project temporarily before reviving it at a more optimal time.
“I think this is years down the road,” Gibson added. “I certainly don’t think this is something we’re going to be breaking ground on next year, so we have a lot of time to do all those discussions.”