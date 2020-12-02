The holiday season will be a brighter one for a Jamaican community in need.
Donations from Foxboro residents contained in a 40-foot long trailer are en route to Mt. Olivet, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, a rural community that was already suffering from a high rate of poverty before the onslaught of the coronavirus.
The local effort was spearheaded by Kevin English, a native of that community who now lives in Foxboro, and his wife Ann-Marie.
The couple has three children.
The English family was planning on sending a 20-foot container with provisions to build a house in St. Ann, where they intend on retiring. But then they instead decided that they wanted to try and help the small community by sending clothes, shoes and baby items, along with other necessities in a 40-foot container.
Ann-Marie put out a request for donations to several Facebook groups including Foxboro Working Mothers, Buy Nothing Foxboro and Foxboro Discussion.
“The outpouring of generosity from Foxboro was incredible,” she said. People were asking if they could donate car seats, strollers, toys, and books as well as gently used/some new with tag clothing.
In two weeks, the English’s living room, front hall, staircase and front porch were filled with donations.
English thanked the many Foxboro residents for their outpouring of generosity, having to end donations because of the amount made.
The shipping of the container has had a few delays due to the availability of trucking companies to pick up the container in Foxboro and transport it from New York, but it finally arrived on Nov. 25.
Another glitch was how to load the items onto the container since it would be on a chassis, and the items needed to be loaded directly from the ground to the container, a height of about 8 feet.
However, another generous offer was made to the English family by AJT Supplies, a Foxboro company located just down the street from their home. AJT offered the use of a forklift and forklift operator Nick Cote to help load all the items into the container.
“We are super thankful for AJT Supplies, for without them, we didn’t know how we would load the container in only 2 hours,” English said.
The container will be shipped to Jamaica from New York around Dec. 2, taking one week to arrive. Kevin English will meet the container in Jamaica at that time and help parcel out the items to his hometown community.
“The employment in my rural community in Jamaica is very low, even more scarce now with COVID-19 practically closing down the country,” he said.
“I am so happy because I know the kids back home need these things. Not to mention the babies have nothing growing up in poverty, so once I get a chance to give back something I feel so proud. I am overwhelmed with the support from Foxboro. I think Foxboro is the best.
“I couldn’t believe the tremendous turnout and receiving donations on top of donations,” he said as he packed donations in the 40-foot container last week.
“The people of the Mt. Olivet community will be so thankful to receive these items, especially around Christmas time. On behalf of them, I thank you so much Foxboro,” he said.