Reaffirming a long-standing commitment to provide local students with a range of educational opportunities, Foxboro is putting the finishing touches on a multi-year investment in high school vocational studies.
That effort consists of replacing aging wood shop equipment, mostly installed when Foxboro High School first opened in 1972, as well as shoring up the software and hardware required for computer-aided design courses.
It comes at a time when many suburban high schools have virtually abandoned in-house vocational offerings, preferring instead to focus on college preparatory courses while steering prospective trade-career students to specialty technical schools, like Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.
“We have a comprehensive school system,” school committee Chairman Brent Ruter observed last week. “And I love that at a school like Foxboro you can have a kid taking AP Capstone, be in a jazz band and take [woodworking] 3. It’s pretty amazing.”
School business administrator William Yukna acknowledged the outdated shop equipment had raised safety concerns in the past, but said instructors refrained from seeking replacements for fear the program might be eliminated altogether.
As a result, the school department last year used unspent money, originally intended for pandemic-related supplies, to purchase commercial-grade stationary saws equipped with lock-out sensors, as well as a new dust collection system.
This summer, plans include purchasing a new band saw, surface planer and jointer for the wood shop.
“We’ve been able to accomplish upgrading the entire shop with new technology that is safer to operate,” he said. “We assessed our financial situation — what we’ve been able to not spend during the year for different reasons and put it into resource areas to enhance that part of the curriculum.”
Over the past two years, similar equipment purchases also leveraging unspent COVID-19 outlays were undertaken in the music and art departments, Yukna added.
According to Ralph DiBona, who heads the technology education department at Foxboro High while also teaching mechanical and architectural CADD courses, the equipment upgrades came just in time.
“They are very popular courses,” DiBona said, adding that wood shop is typically oversubscribed and currently has a waiting list. “We only have six periods a day in wood shop and we could easily fill that.”
In addition, DiBona said that roughly 90 students have enrolled in computer-aided design courses which feature 20 work stations running industry-standard software and a 3-D printer outfitted with a hand-held scanner.
“The kids are getting the latest and greatest on what the industry is using today,” he said.
Bill Ivatts, who teaches wellness classes at the high school in addition to overseeing wood shop instruction, showed school board members photos of more advanced projects like Adirondack chairs, elaborate dog houses and even a chicken coop.
“The chicken coops are a great project because we get to, on a smaller scale, obviously, go through building a home,” Ivatts said. “We get to touch upon a lot of different aspects of a home, and how to fix things as well.”
Other specialties include electrical wiring and even patching drywall, a particular favorite of students, according to Ivatts.
“Putting holes in the drywall — they love that part,” he observed. “I tell them to use a hammer, but there’s always a fist or something when I turn my back.”
Ivatts also told how home technology and repair students recently reconstructed an extended footbridge linking the high school to the Valley Forge Way/Cherry Tree Lane neighborhood, one of several emergency evacuation routes from the school property as well as providing a recreational path for area residents.
“It was a really good opportunity for the kids to give back to the community,” he said.
In conclusion, Ruter suggested that other academic disciplines now seeking to emphasize project-based learning could take a lesson from the technology education program.
“They probably should stop by your rooms and see how it’s done,” he said.