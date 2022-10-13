Two firefighters on a Federal Emergency Management Agency task force sent to Florida after Hurricane Ian are back home two weeks after the state was devastated by the Category 4 storm.
Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson and North Attleboro fire Lt. Scott McGuire were among the 46 members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 in addition to three K9s deployed Sept. 30, two days after Ian hit Florida.
The task force conducted several search and rescue operations at Fort Myers Beach on the ground, by boat and with their K9s before receiving demobilization orders Oct. 9. They returned to the team’s Beverly headquarters on Wednesday.
“It was just total devastation. Words can’t describe it, seeing buildings on top of other buildings,” Shepardson, 41, a medical specialist on the team, said.
“It really gives you an appreciation of the power of water and what Mother Nature can do,” he said.
One of the missions the team completed was to search a monastery damaged by the hurricane. Six nuns were initially thought to be missing but were later confirmed safe in Naples, Shepardson said.
In addition to finding survivors, the team is trained for the grim task of looking for survivors or potential victims amid the destruction.
“We’re happy to go to help. But at the same time I feel bad for the people. Some people have lost everything,” Shepardson said.
Anita Arnum, assistant program manager for Massachusetts Task Force 1, said the destruction was widespread.
“The area was fairly well-devastated. Many homes off their foundations and torn to piles of sticks, and all of that material,” Arnum was quoted as telling WCVB Channel 5 in Boston.
“So we had houses on top of houses on top of houses that had to be searched to identify whether or not there were any survivors,” she said.
Hurricane Ian, with 155 mph winds that decimated coastal communities and inundated areas with flooding and debris, was the third deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than 100 people in Florida have died with most of the fatalities attributed to drowning, according to reports through the Associated Press.
The team, which responds to major disasters under contract with FEMA, is made up of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and civilians.
Currently, there are 150 trained individuals on the MA-TF 1 team.