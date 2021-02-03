Foxboro Clean Up Day
Volunteers helped clean up an area just outside of Foxboro center in the woods and along the train tracks near Bird Street in 2019.

Planning for the 2021 Clean-Up Foxboro Day event took a much-needed step forward this week with the appointment of a new member to help bolster the event’s organizing committee.

Selectmen on Tuesday welcomed to the committee Jennifer Riggs, who said she participated in grassroots clean-up activities in other communities prior to moving to Foxboro 4-1/2 years ago.

Board members did not set a formal date for this year’s event, but longtime organizer Tina Belanger suggested they consider either May 1 or May 8.

According to Belanger, the town-wide event was established in 2012 and typically has attracted between 200-400 volunteers on a Saturday morning to help pick up litter and roadside trash on streets and other public spaces throughout Foxboro.

The 2020 clean-up day initially was postponed, and ultimately canceled, due to restrictions on public gatherings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, Belanger added, the need for a thorough spring cleaning is more pressing than ever.

“If you drive around town there is a huge need for cleaning up,” Belanger said. “But we have a great community and I’m confident we’ll get the help.”

In years past, organizers have provided volunteers with T-shirts, gloves and plastic trash bags, as well as serving up a barbecue lunch following the event at the foot of Bird Street, just over the railroad tracks.

Given pandemic restrictions, the post clean-up gathering is doubtful this year, but Belanger suggested that organizers can still find a safe means of assigning routes and providing supplies.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s always been a really great community event,” Belanger said. “I think we can still have our sense of community but we have no certainty we can continue to have a gathering.”

Belanger suggested the event would likely need to be re-imagined going forward, including reconfiguring the event’s website to meet emerging logistical challenges.

