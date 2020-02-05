Selectmen this week gave their blessing to the town’s annual “Clean-Up Foxboro Day,” scheduled this year from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9.
First held in 2013, the perennial event attracts a small army of volunteers who fan out across the town, picking up roadside litter and trash which has accumulated over the winter months.
Coordinators Tina Belanger and A.J. Dooley said the event is typically held in late April, but was pushed back this year to avoid conflicting with school vacation.
Organizers provide volunteers with T-shirts, gloves and plastic trash bags, as well as serving up a barbecue lunch following the event at the foot of Bird Street, just over the railroad tracks.
Dooley said last year’s clean-up collected approximately three tons of rubbish – a number which has declined over the years as Foxboro has done a better job policing local roadsides.
“It’s working,” he said. “You don’t have all the stuff that has sat there for years anymore, but we’re not there yet.”
Belanger encouraged townspeople to join the annual clean-up even if unable to work for the entire morning.
“A half-hour from more volunteers will make things go much faster and the town will end up being cleaner,” Dooley added.