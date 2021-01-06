Echoing widely-shared sentiments, Town Clerk Robert Cutler wasn’t exactly heartbroken to wake up on New Year’s Day with 2020 squarely in the rear-view mirror.
But unlike the rest of us, Cutler’s rendezvous with the Year of Our Discontent included four separate elections conducted under COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, all culminating in what was arguably the most divisive presidential race in decades.
“Obviously, last year was totally consumed with elections,” Cutler said. “It really was one of the toughest things I’ve gone through in a long time.”
The ordeal was equally tough on the Foxboro’s 20-year-old voting machines, which Cutler said should be replaced before the next presidential election four years hence.
“What was really evident from this election is that these cannot handle this kind of a flow again,” he said, making a sales pitch of sorts to selectmen on Tuesday night. “They’re just getting tired and the vendors don’t have parts to support them. We’re getting to a point of no return with these machines.”
Fortunately, Cutler added, the machines performed admirably during a state-ordered precinct audit scheduled for the week following the election, which the clerk’s office passed with flying colors.
“The number of ballots came out exact,” he proudly said.
Besides replacing the town’s aging voting machines, Cutler predicted that early-voting options implemented in 2020 would become the norm going forward, although it remains to be seen whether the state Legislature will extend existing rules to allow early voting in local elections next spring.
“I don’t anticipate any of that being a big deal for us,” he observed. “Typically for a town election we get, if we’re lucky, 20 percent [turnout].”
This compares to an 87-percent turnout in last November’s presidential balloting, when some 7,500 early ballots were processed on Election Day, in addition to live ballots cast at the Ahern School polls.
“We were able to get everything in the machines by close of polls at 8 p.m.,” he said, thanking both poll workers and support staff. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to happen, but it did.”
Commenting on his election post-mortem, Selectwoman Leah Gibson thanked Cutler for his efforts, not just during the four elections, but also in organizing and coordinating Foxboro’s annual town meeting.
The annual session, delayed by four weeks, was held in the high school auditorium with safety protocols in place.
“I don’t think that everyone always realizes everything that Bob and his team does behind the scenes to get us ready for these really important events in town,” Gibson said.
But for now, Cutler said he is happy just catching up on routine office business like issuing dog licenses, collating census forms (which were mailed on Monday) and, beginning just two weeks from now, serving up nomination papers for the May 3 town elections.
“Luckily, this is an off-election year, so maybe this summer we’ll have a chance to catch up on some projects,” he said.