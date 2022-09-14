Even as time passes, a mother’s love never fades away.
Carley Nickerson has been hanging golden ribbons on the Foxboro Common since 2015, the year her son Danny passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a pediatric brain tumor. All these years later, it’s still a terminal diagnosis as the few clinical trials that have been done have not resulted in a cure.
Danny was only 6 years old when he died, but with his mother’s love and passion for bringing awareness to pediatric cancer, his memory continues to inspire others.
“I hang the ribbons each year to bring awareness to childhood cancer,” Carley Nickerson said. “For me, it’s rewarding because it helps me keep Danny’s memory alive.
“It also shows the parents of other children with cancer in the area that they are not alone and that their children do not fight alone. We are all in this battle together for a cure.”
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Childhood Cancer Organization encourages everyone to “go gold” in support of children battling cancer and in memory of those the disease has claimed.
For the past few years, Nickerson has asked residents to sponsor each ribbon for $30 and the money raised goes to local nonprofits that directly help children fighting cancer in some way.
This year, the effort resulted in a donation to Jars of Hope, a nonprofit that sends jars full of small toys to children battling cancer. The founder, Brian Golz, started it in honor of a little girl named Caroline from Norwell who had DIPG.
“We donated to Tommy’s Place in Falmouth, a respite home for families living with a child with cancer. We were also able to set some money aside for care packages that we will be sending out at the end of this month,” Nickerson said. “We are calling them ‘busy bags’ and we will be sending them to children with cancer to take with them on long car trips to doctors’ appointments and chemo appointments. We are filling them with fidgets and small coloring pads, and other items to help keep them busy.”