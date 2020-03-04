Just days after local officials hinted that good fiscal news was in the offing, the town was rewarded with a so-called “AAA” rating by Standard & Poor’s, one of several financial bureaus which forecast lending risk.
After conferring with local officials earlier in the week, Standard & Poor’s last Friday gave Foxboro its highest rating for $26.34 million in 20-year general obligation bonds that will be used to help finance water system improvements, as well as expanding and renovating the Burrell Elementary School.
At the same time the rating bureau reaffirmed its “AAA” rating on Foxboro’s existing general obligation debt.
General obligation bonds issued by the town are secured by a pledge to use all available resources, including tax revenues, to repay bondholders. They typically are used to raise funds for infrastructure and other large-scale capital projects.
At a Feb. 25 financial summit hosted by selectmen and attended by members of the advisory and school committees, Town Manager William Keegan said local officials were awaiting news of the pending bond rating, which dictates interest rates at which the town can borrow money.
In a subsequent statement released late last Friday, Keegan said “confirmation of the AAA rating is affirmation of the strong financial practices that Foxboro has been following for years.”
This week he was even more effusive.
“This is something I’m personally very proud of, but the community should be proud of as well,” Keegan said at Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting. “This type of thing is not done very easily — it speaks to the hard work collectively that goes on in Foxboro.”
At last week’s summit meeting, Keegan speculated that an especially favorable rating could drive interest rates below 2 percent in the upcoming fiscal year — a threshold he subsequently characterized as some of the lowest rates since 1886.
In light of these developments, Keegan said town officials are contemplating refinancing existing debt.
“We could not have picked a better time,” he said.
More specifically, the ratings reflect a robust local economy that is projected to grow further with several major commercial developments currently underway — not to mention the prospect of commuter rail service linking Foxboro to metropolitan Boston.
“We consider Foxboro’s economy very strong,” said a summary narrative provided by Standard & Poor’s. “The town, with an estimated population of 17,720, has … per-capita market value of $190,218. Overall, the town’s market value grew by 5.1 percent over the past year to $3.4 billion in 2020.”
Standard & Poor’s also praised Foxboro’s financial policies and practices (adopted by selectmen in May 2016), which it said have provided added flexibility and liquidity, as well as the proactive approach to cyber-security embraced by the town’s IT staff.
“In our opinion, Foxboro’s liquidity is very strong, with total government available cash at 52.4 percent of total governmental fund expenditures and 13.8 times governmental debt service in 2018.”
Despite the glowing financial review, Standard & Poor’s still raised red flags about the town’s pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations, which it suggested will remain a “long-term credit risk.”
Quoted in last Friday’s press release, selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman indicated he was not surprised by the town’s favorable rating.
“Foxboro has a long-standing tradition of sound and proactive financial practices,” he stated.
Elfman wasn’t alone in his response to the AAA bond rating. At one point during last week’s summit meeting, Finance Director George Samia observed that Standard & Poor’s rated Foxboro higher than the U.S. government — meaning the town is in a better position to pay off its bills.
“I certainly hope so,” quipped advisory board Chairman Seth Ferguson.