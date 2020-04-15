Foxboro’s annual elections have been pushed back four weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- a delay that town officials hope will safeguard public safety while upholding democratic institutions.
In unanimously accepting the recommendation of Town Clerk Robert Cutler and delay local balloting to June 8, followed a week later by the annual town meeting on June 15, selectmen this week took advantage of emergency legislation allowing the dates to be rescheduled.
The town election originally had been scheduled for Monday, May 4, with town meeting on May 11.
Cutler on Wednesday said he plans to emphasize the desirability of avoiding the polls on June 8 and instead voting early by absentee ballot.
Cutler added he has yet to formally post the change in election dates as required by law, but confirmed that absentee ballots have already arrived and can be obtained by visiting the town’s website and clicking on the town clerk tab.
Coronavirus or not, the 2020 town elections have been viewed as the most competitive in years, with 17 candidates vying for available seats on eight town boards – including contested races for the board of assessors, board of selectmen, school committee and housing authority.
Local office-holders not seeking reelection will remain in their existing positions until the rescheduled balloting is completed, Cutler said.
Selectmen acknowledged the possibility that further delays ultimately may prove necessary, depending on how soon the state initiates recovery protocols and lifts restrictions on public assembly.
While this is more likely to affect the annual town meeting session, which requires a quorum of 100 registered voters to conduct business, Town Moderator Frank Spillane said he believes the June 15 day would prove workable.
“I think if we have the election the chances of having town meeting are very good too,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, voters are required to approve a proposed budget prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1 -- though Spillane said the emergency legislation allows him to waive even that deadline if necessary to safeguard public safety.
Spillane urged selectmen to finalize their position on prospective town meeting articles so the warrant can be posted in timely fashion.
Later in Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager William Keegan said the pandemic’s economic impact is making it difficult to accurately budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“I’m not sounding the alarm at this point,” Keegan said, adding that state and federal funding may available at some point.
But he did say that revenues from local hotel and meals taxes are down sharply, while uncertainties about economic recovery could affect the upcoming NFL season and other event-related revenue from Gillette Stadium.
“We certainly want to have a better understanding of that,” Keegan said.