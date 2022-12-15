The town’s financial situation is very sound after weathering the early years of the pandemic, with some lingering concerns, town officials say.
At a financial summit of local officials last week, the findings of an intensive review of town finances was presented.
The Financial Trend Monitoring System looked at numerous areas, from property taxes and personnel costs to debt and employee benefits, over several years. It uses many of the same type of indicators as credit rating agencies.
Most areas were trending favorably.
There were extenuating circumstances for the few areas found to be in need of improvement, and efforts are underway to address the concerns, said Marie Almodovar, the town’s assistant finance director/director of accounting, who gave the presentation.
Those included employee benefits and enterprise funds for water and sewer.
Employee benefit costs including pensions and insurance have been steadily rising 15 to 20% each year, with the high end this year, representing one-fifth of total revenues.
“It’s somewhat of a concerning trend,” Selectman Seth Ferguson said.
Personnel costs have been stable, consuming 56.3% of total revenue, and below 60% is desirable.
Town Manager William Keegan pointed out that finding contradicts those in recent years who have contended personnel costs have been out of control.
Debt comes in below 5% of total expenditures.
Ferguson has been advocating for such a review and expressed satisfaction.
“This is fantastic,” Ferguson said, noting the review looks at past trends and future ones to help financial planning.
The pictures for this fiscal year and next budget year are shaping up in a positive direction, officials said.
Local receipts, which include motor vehicle excise taxes, hotel/motel/meals taxes and various fees, are $1.6 million or 83.4% higher than last year at this time.
“We’re seeing real positive trends with our local receipts,” Almodovar said, adding property tax revenue remains strong.
State aid, which accounts for about 10% of the budget, has been relatively stable the past several years, and is estimated at $11.9 million before deductions for such expenses as charter school students.
Payment in lieu of taxes from Gillette Stadium summer events is estimated at $1.2 million, not including football and soccer games.
That figure is for mostly concerts.
Keegan pointed out more revenue will be coming in because of the recently announced Taylor Swift shows as well as the Army-Navy football game next year.
“I’ve heard since I’ve been here we’re way under estimating that number,” Keegan said of Gillette event revenue, estimated overall at $2.5 million this year and $2.7 million for next year. Last year $2.1 million was taken in.
Recent years have been upended by the pandemic.
“We’re hoping for a year revenue will finally be normal,” Almodovar said, noting revenue had been conservatively estimated with Covid.
Local receipts are estimated at $11 million for next fiscal year that starts July 1 that would be close to pre-pandemic levels.
Roughly halfway through the budget year, $32.36 million or just over 40% of the $80.2 million budget has been spent. On the education side, slightly under 30% has been expended.
A main town reserve fund known as free cash that is made up of mainly unanticipated revenue and budget savings was certified by the state at $5.2 million — about $500,000 above the five-year average.
While the town has traditionally used money from free cash to supplement its budget — including $1 million for this year, using such one-time revenues for operating expenses is not recommended — a point highlighted by the recent financial review. Plans are to reduce that reliance starting with the upcoming year.
Foxboro also has $4.2 million in another reserve account, stabilization.
For next fiscal year, it’s estimated revenue can support a $84.9 million budget — a 3% increase. Revenues are projected to climb $2.35 million. Level service department budgets are being requested.
“Fuel has gone up significantly,” Keegan warned, adding health insurance could also be significantly higher.
A recession could also be an issue next year, Keegan cautioned.
New construction and new commercial/industrial growth is looking promising. About $916,000 in property taxes is anticipated from new growth for next fiscal year.
Also on the bright side, all employee contracts are settled, and there is no new projected debt.
For more information and to take in the financial presentation, visit www.foxboroughma.com and click on the finance department.