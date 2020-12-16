Characterizing the venture as a win-win proposition, Foxboro Fire and Rescue is preparing to launch an in-house business repairing vehicles and other specialized apparatus for neighboring fire departments.
Selectmen on Tuesday backed the concept by approving an inter-municipal agreement with the Town of Norfolk that allows Foxboro personnel to provide maintenance and repair services at the town’s public safety building on Chestnut Street.
Norfolk selectmen already have endorsed the plan, according to Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, who took the lead in pursuing the idea with Norfolk fire officials.
Asking selectmen for their support, Kelleher said the three-year agreement would generate additional income and, in effect, subsidize the cost of maintaining Foxboro’s fleet.
He added that Norfolk, which has neither a firefighter mechanic nor the facilities for major repair work, currently sends vehicles either to that town’s highway department or more commonly, to commercial shops for service.
“One of the big difficulties people have is getting qualified people to work on their fire apparatus,” he said. “It’s a real specialty.”
Kelleher estimated that Foxboro could charge up to 30 percent less than commercial shops while completing repair jobs more quickly and still profit from the venture.
Pressed for financial details by Selectman Chris Mitchell, Kelleher recommended that payments from Norfolk for repair work be deposited into an existing revolving account earmarked for fire apparatus.
“At least that’s the preferred course of action,” said Town Manager William Keegan.
Keegan compared the fire repair arrangement to the new regional dispatch consortium providing emergency 911 services to Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Easton, saying both have the potential to save money for taxpayers while offering superior services.
Kelleher said the new program will be spearheaded by Eion Bohnert, a firefighter/paramedic who also is a certified diesel mechanic, who formerly worked for the Boston Fire Department.
Although Bohnert’s primary responsibilities involve preventative maintenance and repairs on department vehicles, he also is available to respond to fire calls when necessary. A second fire mechanic specializes in the town’s ambulances and staff vehicles.
“The going rate for a mechanic right now at a commercial shop is anywhere between $145 and $160 an hour,” he said. “We would pay him $45, which is roughly his overtime rate, and we would charge a rate of about $95 an hour, so the town would make $50 for every hour he worked on someone’s truck.”
Kelleher added the town public safety building already features an expansive, and fully-outfitted, repair bay.
“The town made an investment in that facility,” he said. “We maintain the facility, we have all the equipment, we have all the tools. We night as well utilize it to its fullest.”
Kelleher explained the joint venture with Norfolk emerged after local officials attempted unsuccessfully to create a shared mechanic position between Foxboro’s fire and highway departments.
Keegan added that legal counsel for both towns had reviewed the agreement, and declared that Foxboro is indemnified from legal liability should equipment failure occur.
“They view this as being no different from a mutual-aid agreement,” he said.
Selectwoman Leah Gibson praised Kelleher for his initiative, and pointed out the accord features a provision allowing either party to terminate the agreement with 10 days’ notice.
Although the inter-municipal agreement approved this week by selectmen was limited to Norfolk, Kelleher said that Wrentham fire officials also have expressed interest in a similar arrangement.
“They have a copy of the inter-municipal agreement and their town manager is discussing it with their fire chief,” he said.
Incorporating both Norfolk and Wrentham would probably be feasible, he added, given that both have smaller fire departments.