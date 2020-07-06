Town hall reopened to the public Monday as part of Phase 3 of the state’s plan to deal with the coronavirus.
Safety measures include mandatory masks, maintaining social distancing of 6 feet, and answering health screening questions before entry.
Also, visitors are urged to call the department they have business with ahead of time to make an appointment.
The town encourages the continued use of online services for permits, licenses, and bill payments, and using the town hall dropbox to the right of the building’s doors.