Town officials have cracked open the doors to town hall following a four-month hiatus.
Face coverings are mandatory and visitors must first answer a series of questions about possible exposure to the coronavirus, but beginning Monday morning in-person transactions were once again being conducted inside town hall corridors.
“We’ve had a steady flow of traffic in and out of the building even though a lot of people are on vacation,” Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns reported Tuesday night.
The welcome mat hasn’t been extended fully just yet, however. Johns said that matters pertaining to permitting, licensing and paying bills should still be conducted online whenever practicable.
The state’s Phase 3 order allows for indoor gatherings of up to 25 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100, provided proper safeguards are observed.