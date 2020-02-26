At a Tuesday night gathering hosted by selectmen and attended by members of the advisory and school committees, Foxboro’s town officials were urged to stay the course on a fiscal agenda that rewards long-term gain for short-term pain.
Led by Town Manager William Keegan and school department Business Manager William Yukna, the so-called budget summit delivered what arguably has been the most focused defense yet of the town’s current approach to budgeting.
Over the course of 90 minutes, Keegan and Yukna championed a financial strategy that demands near-term budgeting discipline in the expectation of creating added value for local taxpayers a decade or more from now.
“We’re going to be taking care of the kids of tomorrow,” Keegan said. “We are not kicking this can down the road.”
Key to that strategy is maintaining adequate financial reserves, which can be drawn down to minimize the need to borrow money, while aggressively paying down debt — most notably from pension and benefit obligations owed to present and future retirees.
Determined efforts to address these future retiree obligations — which cost local taxpayers nearly $6 million in the current fiscal year and are projected to be retired in 2030 and 2036, respectively — have been favorably received by financial rating bureaus like Standard & Poor’s.
“That’s what got us our Triple-A [bond] rating,” Yukna said. “Those are two large things that have very large impacts down the road.”
Such bond ratings dictate interest rates at which the town can borrow money, and according to Keegan will likely sink below 2 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.
Yukna said this philosophy was embraced several years ago after a conducting a fiscal review to determine whether the town could renovate and expand the Burrell Elementary School without seeking a debt-exclusion override.
That financial approach, also employed in constructing the new Town Hall facility, relies on robust new growth revenue and commercial opportunities along the Route 1 corridor, as well as continuing to tax property at the maximum legal limit.
For many, however, the benefits of pushing the fiscal envelope come at a price.
Noting with irony the planning department’s ongoing efforts to come to grips with a perceived lack of affordable housing, advisory board member Jack Martin suggested that rising tax rates disproportionately hurt elder homeowners or others on fixed or limited incomes.
“People are concerned because they can’t afford to stay here and their kids can’t afford to buy here,” Martin said. “That’s the problem.”
Keegan sympathized with Martin’s concerns, saying that housing costs remain a problem both regionally and statewide and reflect a scarcity of available units, as well as Foxboro’s rising stature as a desirable place to live.
“I get it,” Keegan said of the housing issue, “but that’s not something we can resolve here.”
Yukna, moreover, pointed out that under the provisions of Proposition 2 1/2 the town’s total tax levy cannot exceed 2.5 percent annually. Property tax bills do exceed that limit, he conceded, but only because home values continue to rise.
“Everyone here who owns a home is the beneficiary of appreciation,” chimed in Selectman David Feldman, who added that property owners recognize this increased value when they sell their homes.
“I can’t spend my property value at Shaw’s,” Martin retorted.
Perhaps anticipating push back on the property tax issue, Keegan presented a 10-year analysis of single-family tax bills comparing Foxboro with seven area towns. While those figures showed annual increases well above 2.5 percent for local homeowners, they also positioned Foxboro in the middle of the pack.
According to the figures, local homeowners paid an average of $6,892 in property taxes during the current fiscal year. Only North Attleboro ($5,728), Plainville ($5,756) and Wrentham ($6,743) paid less on average, while homeowners in Mansfield ($7,175), Norfolk ($9,178), Sharon ($11,025) and Walpole ($7,973) paid substantially more.