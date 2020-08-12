Just weeks into what was foreseen as a coronavirus-starved fiscal year, town officials received an unexpected million-dollar revenue boost courtesy of Beacon Hill.
While providing a monthly progress report for selectmen, Town Manager William Keegan last week confirmed that Foxboro’s state aid payment for the current fiscal year would be level funded — after the town had planned for a 15-percent cut.
“That actually, right out of the gate, is $1 million more than we should have available to us for this current fiscal year,” Keegan told board members. “So in case we run short in other revenue areas, we’ve now got some room to make up some things along the way.”
Following the initial round of COVID-19 related shutdowns, town officials had revised revenue forecasts downward, resulting in a budget plan based upon $2.5 million in lost income. This included $1.31 million in state aid and a combined $1.2 million in local receipts and new growth revenue.
These last two categories have been affected by state restrictions on bars and restaurants which in turn, put a crimp on hotel and meals tax payments. Related factors include the cancellation of several concerts and large-scale events planned for Gillette Stadium, not to mention the prospect of reduced attendance during the upcoming NFL season.
Meanwhile, Keegan suggested that new growth revenue — first-time income from new construction projects, both commercial and residential — may soon be on the rebound.
“Right now there is a pent-up demand for housing,” he said optimistically. “The market is extremely tight.”
Keegan also said the possibility exists of securing additional aid to offset COVID-related expenses, depending upon the outcome of federal bills still pending.
Voicing lingering concerns despite the welcome financial news, Selectwoman Leah Gibson pointed out the school department will incur substantial costs to provide technology and safety upgrades based on the hybrid back-to-school plan adopted for this fall.
“Maybe I’m a little bit of a worry wart,” Gibson said.
Finally, based on the improving budgetary picture, Keegan said he hoped to make a payment on the town’s OPEB pension and retirement benefit liability “if at all possible.”
Although Foxboro has been more aggressive than most Bay State communities in funding pension and benefit obligations owed to present and future retirees, COVID-related revenue shortfalls prompted local officials to defer roughly $1 million in scheduled payments during the current fiscal year.
Being able to make those payments, even in part, would be an unexpected bonus.
“Let’s see what we can do,” Keegan said, adding that a final decision need not be made until next spring. “Even if it’s not the full amount, if we can make some payment it’s just that much less you have to pay later.”
Keegan would not speculate on how long it may take before the local economy returns to a pre-COVID footing, but said it could be well into 2022, if then.
“It really depends upon how quickly we can get through the disease and eradicate it by innoculation and different ways to treat it,” he said.