For the second consecutive year, Town Manager William Keegan has earned a favorable performance evaluation from selectmen, who this week said his management skills were seriously tested by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members on Tuesday night gave Keegan high marks on a range of criteria which culminated in his efforts to keep municipal services available to residents during the ongoing health crisis.
Thanking selectmen for the positive job rating, Keegan suggested the town’s entire leadership deserved credit for working effectively to navigate unprecedented challenges in recent months.
“Obviously this was an interesting year in many different ways,” Keegan said with deliberate understatement.
Walking fellow board members through an executive summary compiled by Assistant Town Manager (and human resources director) Michael Johns, Chairman Mark Elfman noted that selectmen placed Keegan’s performance in the context of Foxboro’s pandemic response.
“I think overall it was a great review,” Elfman said.
Referring directly to the evaluation summary, Elfman outlined a number of Keegan’s accomplishments over the past year, including:
- Helping coordinate the launch of a new regional E-911 emergency dispatch collaborative with Mansfield, Norton and Easton;
- Overseeing several key departmental hires, including a new police chief, finance director, public works director and lead accountant;
- Working to reduce tensions and collaborate with other town officials and committees during the fiscal 2021 budget process;
- Encouraging staff to pursue opportunities for professional development;
- Taking steps to improve the internal culture at Town Hall;
- Providing steady leadership during the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Embracing an evaluation format used last year, each selectman completed their own review which incorporated both numerical scores and commentary on a range of criteria.
Individual reviews were then turned over to Johns who created both an aggregate numerical score and a text narrative which attempted to capture the essence of individual comments.
This year, Johns met three times with Elfman to generate this summary document, which he said fairly reflected commentary from all five selectmen.
“We worked really hard at coming up with a fair summary,” Johns said.
Keegan’s cumulative rating was 3.5 on a scale of 4.
In addition to the numerical rankings on different criteria, the narrative included selected quotes from the individual evaluations, without attributing them to specific selectmen.
“Bill continues to set the example of leadership,” read one of the quotes. “He holds people accountable, but holds himself accountable as well. Bill’s leadership has done the town well over the last several years, and has really been invaluable this year.”
Another stated: “I think we do a good job coming up with ideas, but sometimes I feel we could do a better job implementing and following through on them. Bill does a very good job creating workflow assignments to eliminate dual responsibilities and overlap [and] pairs the right people on a team to accomplish whatever task is in front of them.”
The annual job review also allows selectmen to suggest formal objectives for Keegan to pursue in the upcoming year , one of which included scaling back on town spending in conformance with revenue losses sustained during the coronavirus outbreak.
But Keegan turned the tables on selectmen by encouraging them to embrace a more strategic outlook on municipal planning and town affairs -- reiterating a plea he had made on several occasions in recent years.
“In terms of setting goals, what I’d like to see the board do is become more strategic,” Keegan said. “Three years from now, you’re going to have another town manager.”
Keegan’s three-year employment contract with the town, approved just before Christmas, provides for a 2.5 percent annual cost-of-living increase with the prospect of a half-percent performance-based merit raise. Keegan currently earns $202,360.
Keegan’s contract will expire in February 2023, when he plans to formally retire while remaining as manager on an interim basis through the annual town meeting in May. At that time, Keegan will remain on the town payroll in a consulting capacity at the same rate of pay, but without benefits or car allowance.