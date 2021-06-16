Pending Congressional approval, Foxboro is poised to receive $2 million in federal transportation funding which is expected to help pay for traffic signals at the intersection of Walnut and Commercial streets.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, local officials had asked the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee to consider a $3.5 million budget earmark, but appeared more than satisfied with the $2 million which ultimately was awarded.
Keegan indicated the money, if approved, could be used for utilities and other improvements at the Walnut Street crossroads where full signalization has been seen as a prerequisite to constructing a proposed public housing complex nearby.
“That’s a significant milestone,” he said, praising Planning Director Paige Duncan for helping steer the funding application. “It’s rare that you get those earmarks, but we made a very good case for it.”
Keegan stressed the provision has not yet been formally funded, and still requires approval in both the House and Senate. He added the funding in question is part of the INVEST in America Act, a surface transportation bill which is separate from the major infrastructure plan now being debated in Congress.
In an unrelated matter, Keegan confirmed that financing arrangements for the former fire station/Keating Funeral Home redevelopment project had been concluded last week.
Selectmen met in a special session last Friday morning to ratify the agreement, which effectively concludes the long-awaited sale of the town-owned property to Douglas King Builders, Inc. of Easton.
King helped redevelop the former Foxboro State Hospital campus and is slated to begin work on the former Keating Funeral Home/fire station project in the town center, with Shovel Town Brewery, also of Easton, expected to operate a brewpub in the renovated firehouse upon completion.
“Just as soon as they can get going the better it is for everyone,” Keegan said.