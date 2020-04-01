Reaffirming concerns over public safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, local officials have agreed in principle to defer the annual town elections, most likely to a date in mid-June.
Conferring Tuesday night with Town Clerk Robert Cutler and Moderator Frank Spillane, selectmen tabled a formal vote to postpone both the local elections and annual town meeting — scheduled for May 3 and May 11, respectively — instead opting to await pending legislation expected to be signed this week.
But board members agreed with Cutler and Spillane that a 4- to 6-week postponement would be prudent under the circumstances.
“I just don’t see us holding an election on May 4,” Cutler said, citing logistical challenges as well as the need to recruit and train a supplementary pool of poll workers.
“Most of my election workers are elderly and I wouldn’t want to place them at risk,” he said.
Local elections in Foxboro are traditionally held the first Monday in May, with the annual town meeting following a week later. Under the circumstances, Cutler suggested that selectmen consider rescheduling this year’s elections to June 8 and town meeting to June 15.
This would still allow several weeks before the end of the fiscal year on June 30 in the event town meeting failed to muster a quorum of 100 registered voters, or had to be extended to a second session.
“We don’t want to push it up to the last minute and then not be able to get a quorum,” Cutler said. “Then we’d be in a pickle.”
Spillane said he wanted to provide sufficient time for a second town meeting session in anticipation of an extended debate on the fiscal 2021 budget.
“We all know that revenues from both the state and town are down, and voters will want to know how we are going to deal with that,” Spillane said.
Technically, voters must approve a proposed budget prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, though in an extreme emergency even that deadline presumably could be waived.
Spillane told selectmen that his powers as moderator allow him to delay town meeting by 30 days in the interest of public safety, and extend that to another 30 days if necessary.
Coronavirus or not, the 2020 town elections have been viewed as the most competitive in years, with 17 candidates vying for available seats on eight town boards including contested races for the board of assessors, board of selectmen, school committee and housing authority.
Local office-holders rounding out terms are expected to remain in their existing positions until the rescheduled election is completed.
Selectmen pledged to make a final determination the new dates at their next scheduled meeting on April 14.
“It would be in the best interests of the entire community,” Selectman Edward O’Leary said.
New posting policy
In a related matter, selectmen this week acknowledged an expanding virtual reality by changing how town agencies comply with public posting requirements.
Although public meeting and hearing notices typically are posted at multiple locations around the community, as well as appearing online, the legal posting location is outside the clerk’s office at town hall.
Yet with the public access to municipal buildings currently restricted, selectmen Tuesday night agreed the town’s website would be a better option going forward.
According to Town Clerk Robert Cutler, the state attorney general’s office has recommended an online approach to posting, and selectmen concurred.
“It’s a digital world,” observed Selectman David Feldman.