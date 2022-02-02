In what could be viewed as a sign of the times, local voters will be asked to extend current provisions on highway billboards in an effort to site four, and possibly more, new installations along Interstate 95 in Foxboro.
Selectmen this week agreed to bring the matter before voters at the May 9 annual town meeting, arguing the initiative, if approved, would generate revenues that could help offset the cost of future capital projects.
Chairwoman Leah Gibson said the board would decide at a later date whether to formally back the proposal, which would take the form of a bylaw amendment.
According to Barney Ovrut, who chairs the zoning board of appeals, the change would allow billboards -- both static and electronic -- on properties visible from I-95 and Interstate 495, provided those properties are located in Foxboro’s limited industrial zoning district.
Practically speaking, this would limit future billboard installations to a stretch of I-95 roughly bordering East Belcher Road, as well as a much smaller length of I-495 near the overpass at Green Street.
Language in the proposal would require any such installation to be at least 300 feet from the nearest dwelling and at least 1,000 feet from each other, Ovrut said. Consequently, he predicted that no more than three new billboards could be erected on the I-95 stretch.
The billboard initiative had arisen from an earlier inquiry about siting a new billboard on land owned by Arthur Rounds at the corner of East Belcher and Spring Brook roads, according to Rounds’ attorney, Frank Spillane.
Spillane on Tuesday night told selectmen that he had approached Ovrut and fellow zoning board members about the possibility of a sign bylaw amendment that would allow billboards in certain locations along the two interstates.
At present, Foxboro allows conventional and electronic billboards only along the Route 1 corridor.
Spillane explained the proposal could have been presented to town meeting voters as a citizens’ petition, but suggested that working through the zoning board and selectmen would be a better approach.
He was accompanied Tuesday night by Robert Burr, a former Canton selectman and resident agent for American Outdoor Media LLC of Swampscott, according to documents on file at the Secretary of State’s office.
Explaining that he previously had been involved in highway billboard applications north of Boston, Burr commended Ovrut’s draft amendment as “one of the best billboard bylaws that I’ve seen in the state.”
Lorraine Brue, who serves on the zoning board as an associate member, said opportunities also may arise to locate a billboard on town-owned property behind the public works garage on Elm Street, which likewise is situated in the limited industrial zoning district.
“So, there could also be … an opportunity for even more significant benefits to the town,” Brue said, adding that revenue from the billboards could be dedicated to capital projects, in particular, the public works facility itself.
The town already has a so-called “mitigation agreement” in place with Lamar Advertising headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., with regional offices in Boston and Providence, for digital billboards on Route 1 which provides for annual payments of $12,500 (each) over the next 17 years.
However, Town Manager William Keegan suggested there is “a significant difference in value” between billboards located on Route 1 and along I-95.
Like selectmen, zoning board members recommended placing the matter on the May 9 town meeting warrant, but stopped short of endorsing the measure on its merits, Ovrut said.