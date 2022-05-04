Voters at next Monday’s annual town meeting will be asked to authorize just over $89 million in spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The town’s May 9 legislative session, open to all registered voters and featuring a 22-item agenda, is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Foxboro High School.
Included within the $89 million budget figure approved by selectmen and recommended by the advisory committee is $40.45 million in school-related spending, $16.56 million for insurance, pension and retirement obligations and $3.49 million more to fund borrowing costs
In addition, voters will be asked to help fund an omnibus $5.35 million capital plan which addresses major long-term needs deemed critical by town department heads, including a number of items which previously had been deferred due to insufficient funds.
The bulk of capital funding will come from federal emergency and stimulus spending with nearly $2 million coming directly via the federal American Rescue Plan Act, another $1.36 million in ARPA funds channeled through Norfolk County, and $1.24 million in state Chapter 90 allocation earmarked for roads and highways.
Among proposals likely to generate substantial interest include separate zoning measures to permit marijuana cultivation and sale in certain sections of town while allowing electronic billboards on a limited number of parcels abutting Interstate 95.
As both involve changes to zoning, each would require a two-thirds majority vote for passage.
As the proposal currently stands, marijuana businesses would be permitted only along the Route 1 corridor and in a commercial/industrial area stretching from East Belcher Road to the Forbes Crossing plaza.
Foxboro initially would be limited to two retail marijuana outlets, based on a flexible ceiling established by the state, which could rise in the future based upon the number of liquor licenses available in town.
Those marijuana licenses would be awarded by the state Cannabis Control Commission subject to the applicant reaching a host community agreement with the board of selectmen and obtaining a special permit from the planning board.
The billboard proposal would limit installations to properties located in the town’s limited industrial zoning district, or, more practically, three prospective locations along I-95. These locations include a private parcel at the corner of East Belcher and Spring Brook roads and town-owned land behind the Elm Street highway garage facility.
Foxboro currently allows both conventional and electronic billboards only along the Route 1 corridor.
If the proposed bylaw wins town meeting approval, applicants seeking to erect electronic billboards along Route 95 would first need to obtain a special permit from the zoning board of appeals.
Another substantive proposal — this time to the town’s general bylaws — would restrict commercial soliciting or door-to-door canvassing in town.
Among other things, the changes would require all solicitors to be licensed, limit the hours of general canvassing activity and require the town clerk to issue a “do not solicit” list of residents who wish to be exempt.
In addition, three citizens petitions appear on next Monday’s agenda.
The first would create a sewer easement through a town-owned lot at 15 Market St, enabling the owners of a 28 School St. property access to municipal sewer. The Market Street land, formerly owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority, is being developed as public parking in connection with the former fire station/Keating Funeral Home venture.
Other citizen petitions seek $75,000 to extend a section of sidewalk from 350 South St. to the intersection of South Grove Street, and require direct-mail notification of any proposed residential zoning changes to all “impacted residential property owners.”
Lastly, voters will be asked to fund six union contracts negotiated with various municipal employees. Each of the six three-year pacts calls for cost-of-living adjustments of 1.5 percent, 2 percent and 2 percent, as well as addressing a range of other contractual matters.
The contract settlements affect police, fire, public works and library personnel as well as two units represented by United Steelworkers Local 9517, which act on behalf of town department heads and most other unaffiliated municipal employees.