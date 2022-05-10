Sounding off on a broad docket of contentious issues ranging from marijuana to highway billboards, voters at Monday’s annual town meeting emphatically rejected calls to play follow the leader with nearby towns.
While content to approve a broad docket of financial business including an $89 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year with little or no discussion, those in attendance refused appeals to set up shop with the marijuana and billboard industries.
Scheduled for action at the tail end of a 22-article warrant, separate articles to establish a zoning and regulatory framework to allow recreational marijuana sales, as well as permitting billboards in selected areas along Interstate 95 were both overwhelmingly defeated by 2-1 margins.
Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who in recent months had consistently championed the initiative as a revenue driver for the town, suggested that attitudes have changed since 2017 when local voters decisively approved a non-binding ballot referendum to ban retail recreational marijuana shops, growers and processors.
“At that point in time it was new -- it was scary,” Gibson said. “But a lot has changed since then. It is around us and we’ve seen minimal community impact.”
Under the proposal rejected Monday night, marijuana businesses would have been permitted along the Route 1 corridor and in a commercial/industrial area stretching from East Belcher Road to the Forbes Crossing plaza.
Initially, the town would have been limited to two retail marijuana outlets, based on a flexible ceiling established by the state which could rise in the future based upon the number of liquor licenses available in town.
Opponents of the measure, like Stephen Udden of Carmine Avenue, predicted that allowing local retail shops would greatly increase the likelihood of underage users obtaining the drug.
“I’m begging you to vote this article to death,” Udden said.
Others, like Mary Lou Pike of Prospect Street, suggested the anticipated revenue windfall would not be worth the risks associated with marijuana commerce.
“I say the ends don’t always justify the means,” Pike observed.
Speaking in favor of the measure, Benjamin Silver of Linda Street argued that establishing a local regulatory framework would increase safeguards and reduce illicit activity rather that creating demand where it currently does not exist.
“I hear echoes of the rather ineffective anti-drug campaigns in school when I grew up,” Silver said.
Dianne Weinfeld of Granite Street, a cancer patient, said medical marijuana has been helpful in managing symptoms during her illness.
“Marijuana has been very valuable to me,” she said. “I’m just very grateful I live in Massachusetts.”
Ultimately, the marijuana article, which required a two-thirds majority vote for passage, mustered just 53 votes, with 83 opposed.
Most of those who opposed the billboard article claimed that it would despoil Foxboro’s scenic beauty, even though town officials said that no more than three installations -- one on town-owned land behind the Elm Street highway garage -- could be sited on the I-95 corridor.
Town Manager William Keegan said lease revenue from the town-owned location, which already has been earmarked to help fund a renovation and expansion of the public works facility, could potentially generate “millions of dollars.”
Voters were unmoved, however, and most agreed with Mark Powers of Prospect Street who described existing electronic billboards located in Sharon as an eyesore that could be seen for extended distances.
Citizen petitions
In addition to defeating the marijuana and billboard proposals, voters soundly rejected -- for the time being, at least -- a pair of citizen petitions. The first sought $75,000 to install 900 feet of sidewalk along South Street, while the second proposed a requirement to provide direct-mail notification of any proposed residential zoning changes to all “impacted residential property owners.”
Although sympathetic to the sidewalk request, voters ultimately rejected pleas that a sidewalk was long overdue along what petitioner William King described as a busy and dangerous stretch of road.
But Debra Spinelli of Michelle’s Way, a dead-end off South Street, suggested the sidewalk installation, as proposed, made little sense.
“This one little segment doesn’t connect to anything at all,” Spinelli said, “so I’m not sure how practical it is.”
Highway superintendent Christopher Gallagher, who said the $75,000 amount would not cover engineering and construction costs, nonetheless pledged to review and possibly re-prioritize an existing inventory of street and sidewalk maintenance projects based on input from area residents.
Potentially, this could include the South Street proposal, he said.
A separate article that would have replaced the traditional terminology associated with “board of selectmen” to “selectboard” never even came to a vote after it was revealed that selectmen had not conducted a required public hearing on the matter.
Voters appeared more receptive to the $89 million budget presented earlier in Monday’s session by advisory committee Chairman Paul Ivanovskis. Far from generating debate, the annual budget was adopted by a perfunctory show of hands without a single dissenting voice, or even any discussion.
Included within that $89 million budget figure was $40.45 million in school-related spending, $16.56 million for insurance, pension and retirement obligations and $3.49 million more to fund borrowing costs
In addition, voters approved just over $700,000 to partially fund an omnibus $5.35 million capital spending plan which addresses major long-term needs deemed critical by town department heads, including a number of items which previously had been deferred due to insufficient funds.
The bulk of capital funding is expected to come from federal emergency and stimulus spending with nearly $2 million coming directly via the federal American Rescue Plan Act, another $1.36 million in ARPA funds channeled through Norfolk County, and $1.24 million in state Chap. 90 allocation earmarked for roads and highways.
Lastly, voters agreed to fund six union contracts negotiated with various municipal employees, each of which provided cost-of-living adjustments of 1.5 percent, 2 percent and 2 percent, as well as addressing a range of other contractual matters.
The contract settlements affect police, fire, public works and library personnel as well as two units represented by United Steelworkers Local 9517, which act on behalf of town department heads and most other unaffiliated municipal employees.
Also adopted with little discussion was a proposal to restrict commercial soliciting or door-to-door canvassing in town by requiring all solicitors to be licensed, limiting the hours of general canvassing activity and requiring the town clerk to develop a “do not solicit” list of residents who wish to be exempt.
In contrast to the robust turnout at last week’s annual town election, Monday night’s attendance was 145 when the meeting convened at 7:30 p.m., then peaked at 193 before trailing off later in the evening, according to Assistant Town Clerk Claudine Gover.