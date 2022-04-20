Local officials are pushing back against state legislation which compels Foxboro and other area towns to allow construction of more than 750 new housing units by adopting new high-density zoning districts.
“There are number of communities, including us, who have voiced deep concerns about this very issue,” Town Manager William Keegan said last week during a required briefing for selectmen. “Town meeting (voters) simply will look at this and say there’s no way this is going to happen in our town.”
Included in an economic development package signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in January 2021, the so-called Housing Choice Program augments ongoing efforts by the Baker administration to create more housing stock in the Bay State.
Town Planner Paige Duncan said the law requires affected communities to adopt by the end of 2024 a zoning district of at least 50 acres and a minimum density of 15 units per acre. Multi-family housing would be allowed by right in these new districts, subject to public safety, environmental and other planning considerations.
By comparison, Foxboro’s largest multi-family projects — The Lodge on Foxborough Boulevard and The Sylvan on Fisher Street — have a density of 11 and 14 units per acre, respectively.
According to draft guidelines issued for the new law, these new districts should be located within a half-mile of existing commuter rail stops, if applicable.
The new law applies to nearly half of the Bay State’s 361 cities and towns which either host MBTA services or — as in Foxboro’s case — are situated adjacent to communities with MBTA facilities.
Curiously, Boston is specifically exempt from the law as is, closer to home, Plainville.
“This is not a guideline or a suggestion,” Duncan said. “This is actually, suddenly required as of last year.”
In addition, the legislation reduces from a two-thirds supermajority to a simple majority the number of town meeting votes required to enact certain kinds of zoning ordinances and bylaws, while similarly lowering voting thresholds for certain kinds of special permits.
Failure to comply with the new law — which requires developing and implementing a housing action plan, then adopting a local zoning amendment — would render the town ineligible for state housing, capital improvement or infrastructure grants.
“So, we do kind of have some skin in that game,” Duncan said.
She suggested the only practical areas remaining in Foxboro to locate a 50-acre multi-family zoning development might be on Route 1 near Gillette Stadium or near the Lodge and/or Sylvan development in the Foxborough Business Park.
“The key thing they always point out is that (the state) is not requiring the units to be built, you just have to adopt the zoning to allow it,” she said. “So, I guess that begs the question: If you zone it, will they come?”
Duncan noted that Foxboro already has exceeded the state’s 10 percent target threshold for affordable housing under the state 40b program, and is also moving forward on 200 units of affordable housing for seniors on town-owned land at the intersection of Commercial and Walnut streets.
In addition, selectmen have endorsed a controversial 52-unit housing project on a small, environmentally-sensitive parcel off Morse Street.
“We’re doing our job,” Duncan said of Foxboro’s efforts to generate different types of housing options. “This kind of caught us all off guard, but there’s zero flexibility in it.”
Selectman Seth Ferguson branded the housing choice program as the type of “one-size-fits-all solution” often favored by state government, while Chairwoman Leah Gibson pointed out that Foxboro could reject the program and simply forego certain types of grant funding.
Keegan predicted that other Bay State cities and towns will arrive at the same conclusion.
“We are still a home-rule state and most people think that our community should be ruled locally,” he said. “I appreciate what the state is trying to do here, but this is essentially a next-generation 40b.”
Even more startling, Keegan added, is that the law makes no provisions for affordability, which he characterized as the primary consideration for state housing policy-makers.
Following Duncan’s presentation, selectmen agreed to revisit the issue later this summer after the current draft guidelines have been finalized.