Four weeks into his new role as Foxboro’s top building official, Scott Shippey knows he has big shoes to fill — multiple pairs of them over the past five years, in fact.
Hired last month from the town of Marion, Shippey follows a tumultuous series of short-lived building commissioner appointments that began in December 2017 with retirement of longtime commissioner William Casbarra.
And if nothing else, Shippey understands that his first priority will be halting the leadership turnover atop the town’s building department.
“Hopefully I can bring the stability back here,” he said during a Tuesday night appearance before selectmen. “I don’t think I’m going anywhere very soon.”
“We’re going to hold you to that,” quipped Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who emphasized that local merchants and business owners have endured a revolving door of town inspectors in recent years exacerbating disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic
“Obviously you know this role has turned over quite a bit,” Gibson added, “so we’re looking forward to some stability.”
With more than 35 years in the construction field, Shippey said his public sector career started in the year 2000 when he joined the Marion public works department while also studying to become a local inspector; after becoming certified he subsequently was hired as that town’s alternate inspector.
During that same time, while also serving as a call firefighter in Marion, Shippey said the fire chief named him the department’s fire prevention officer, a position he held for nearly 13 years.
Shippey said he then relinquished both the fire prevention and call firefighter’s roles upon being named Marion’s building commissioner in 2010 and learning the two posed a potential conflict of interest with his new duties.
He had held the Marion building post until joining Foxboro last month.
Shippey’s longevity in Marion stands in stark contrast to recent comings and goings in Foxboro that started with Casbarra’s departure.
Initially, Casbarra was replaced by Nick Riccio, a senior municipal official who held the same position in Wrentham and, previously, a variety of administrative posts in both North Attleboro and Mansfield.
But when Riccio stepped down unexpectedly two years later, Foxboro struggled to hire a suitable replacement, with Casbarra eventually lured back from retirement on a provisional basis.
That temporary arrangement ended with the mid-2020 hiring of Mark Dupell of Chelmsford, who had served in similar capacities in Chelmsford, Lowell and Tyngsboro.
Dupell lasted just four months before calling it quits, saying the daily commute from Chelmsford was too taxing to continue over the long term, despite assuring town officials prior to being hired that travel time would not be an issue.
Enter five months later, Barry Ringler of Walpole, who lasted just 11 months before resigning last November. He was subsequently replaced on an interim basis by Paul DeBaggis, himself a veteran building inspector and former elected official in Franklin.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who as Foxboro’s human resource office led the search for Ringler’s permanent replacement, said Shippey already has met most of the town’s other department heads and even has been consulting with Casbarra about projects already permitted or under construction.
“We’re really excited to have Scott here,” said Johns. “He may only be in his fourth week, but he knows the town well already.”
While noting that Shippey’s fire service background will be a plus in his new job, Town Manager William Keegan once again raised the proverbial elephant in the town hall meeting room.
“Stability is really important for us right now,” Keegan said. “You come at a time when this town is really moving forward in a lot of different directions.”
For his part, Shippey said he looks forward to working with his new planning department colleagues while welcoming new businesses looking to set up shop in Foxboro.
“As long as they follow the process, we can get them through it,” Shippey said, adding that the town’s zoning bylaws are more straightforward than in Marion, where he served on a codification subcommittee tasked with simplifying the bylaws.
Lastly, he promised a team approach to problem solving.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge, but I think we can get through it,” Shippey told selectmen. “Like I told the staff, I’m not here to reinvent the wheel. I’m here to be part of the mechanism that runs the wheel.”