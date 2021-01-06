The push is on to get as many people as possible inoculated against COVID-19, with the town coordinating with the state and others in administering vaccines.
And officials as well as many in the health care profession are encouraging people to get the vaccine as it becomes available in certain stages set by the state.
Tom Kenvin, the Fire Department’s deputy chief and the town’s public health nurse said plans include collaborating with Mansfield, Norfolk, Wrentham, Easton and Norton to acquire Moderna COVID-19 to begin vaccinating first responders, which have been allotted an amount of vaccine to begin Phase 1 vaccinations starting Monday.
After the first responders, the Doolittle Home will begin vaccinating their residents next week as well. Moving forward, Kenvin said they will follow the state’s phased rollout plan.
He said the town’s health department maintains information on its website and the state COVID webpage has the most current information and can direct first responders to vaccination sites.
“As part of a team, the vaccine rollout plan has been in the work in theory for several months. However, as information became available we began to form partnerships with other fire/EMS/police departments and public health nurses,” Kenvin said.
The town’s public safety building will be the main vaccination site in the early phase. Kenvin said Brigham and Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center at Patriot Place has been communicating with Foxboro Fire Chief Micahel Kelleher about ways to assist in vaccinating the public.
Kenvin said, “Our main hope is that the first responder feels confident in being vaccinated. Early data indicates robust protection, and if we can help instill vaccine confidence by getting vaccinated, maybe folks who are undecided will move toward getting vaccinated on a wider scale and that would be great for public health.”
Kenvin asks people to continue to take measures to slow further spread of the coronavirus.
“We are all feeling the strain of the pandemic but each little thing we do such as distancing, avoiding gatherings outside of the household, and mask-wearing can make the difference in reducing exposures,” he said.
Gillette Stadium is being considered as a mass vaccination site. Spokesperson for the New England Patriots Stacey James said the Patriots are working with the state but have not finalized any plans at this point.
Town Manager William Keegan said he expects more news on that front in the coming week or so. (Keegan and his wife have tested positive for COVID and are quarantining at home with mild symptoms.)
“My main concern is that the logistics of getting everyone vaccinated in a timely and effective way has been slower to develop than I would have thought. There are many different reasons for that, but this is a learning process for everyone and we will hit a few stumbling blocks along the way. I’m hoping that any delays that occur will be brief,” Keegan said.
Foxboro resident Mary Hardiman who has been a nurse for 14 years and works as a critical care nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, got her first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28. She said the shot was not painful and it hurts less than the flu shot, but her arm was more sore that night than from the flu shot. She said she did not have any side effects from the shot and she feels hopeful after getting her vaccination.
“I’m hoping people get on board so we can move on with our lives,” Hardiman said.
She said treating COVID-19 patients has been a part of the job but the differentiating part about it was the hospitals did not let family in.
“It was very hard and sad having these critically-ill people die alone,” Hardiman said.
Marc Craig, director of human services at the Foxboro Council On Aging and Human Services, is hoping that as 2021 progresses, a clear vaccination plan will be presented by the state to assure an orderly fashion for seniors to be vaccinated in a timely manner.
“It appears that many seniors are ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible, so that they can return to the many activities they enjoy, instead of living in fear of being infected,” Craig said, adding, “When it is my turn, I will most definitely be vaccinated. I consider the vaccine to be an incredibly important, necessary, step in my life. It is my belief that I must be vaccinated to be able to continue to serve the senior community while also protecting my family.”