Local officials this week rolled out an incremental five-step reopening plan aimed at easing restrictions which have been in place at town buildings and other facilities since the state-ordered coronavirus shutdown in March.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, the 14-page plan features guidelines, procedures and processes to prepare for reopening town buildings to the public “when permissible and appropriate to do so.”
Before then, however, municipal agencies are slowly bringing town employees back into the workplace, based on a 25-percent occupancy directive recently issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Since Baker ordered all non-essential businesses closed to limit further spread of the COVID-19 virus, these employees had been encouraged to work from home whenever possible. Others had their schedules restructured to accommodate staggered work shifts, workdays or places of work.
“This is a little bit of a shock to our system,” Johns said. “We haven’t seen some of our folks in two months.”
As a result, he added, those who remained as part of an on-site skeleton staff have grown comfortable working at a distance.
Practically speaking, the plan outlines precautions and self-screening procedures for employees at town hall, the public works facility on Elm Street, public safety headquarters on Chestnut Street, the Boyden Public Library and the senior center on Central Street.
All employees will be required to wear face coverings in common areas (though not inside personal offices), and plexiglass barriers will be installed at key points to reduce the opportunities for virus transmission.
The five-step plan requires employees to self-certify that they are symptom-free each day upon arriving at the workplace. It also advises avoiding face-to-face meetings in favor of virtual gatherings whenever possible, and limits all in-person meetings to 10 people, affirming standards that have been in effect for weeks.
Johns confirmed the library will be initiating a curbside pick-up and drop-off program, featuring a 72-hour quarantine period, allowing residents to request borrowed materials.
He also said the recreation department is making plans for a scaled-back summer playground camp program that will start in mid-July and anticipates approximately half of the normal enrollment.
“This all seems simple, but it’s really important stuff,” Johns said.
Selectwoman Leah Gibson characterized the plan as “robust, long and overwhelming,” but congratulated Johns on his efforts while suggesting that employees will likely need some training or direction on the new protocols.
In a related matter, selectmen on May 28 will be meeting with planning board members to discuss ways to jump-start local business openings, particularly restaurants and other food-service providers seeking modified on-site dining options.
Town officials already have received formal requests from restaurants asking permission to allow outdoor dining as a means of resuming limited business during the multi-phase reopening period.
Town Manager William Keegan said town agencies need to be flexible in order to get some activity back in the Foxboro center, as well as other areas. In addition to creative thinking at the local level, Keegan said state Sen. Paul Feeney is working on legislation that would allow outdoor alcohol service.
“We hopefully will see that legislation sooner rather than later,” he said.