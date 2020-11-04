On the heels of an historic election and with coronavirus numbers climbing across the nation, local officials are tempering their reaction to news that Foxboro now wears the state’s COVID-19 scarlet letter.
According to figures released by the state Department of Public Health, Foxboro had reported 36 positive COVID tests in a total of 2,596 administered in the two-week period ending Oct. 29. This pushes the town’s daily average incidence rate to 8.3 reported per 100,000 population — just over the threshold for the so-called red zone designation.
As of Tuesday, Foxboro had 17 active COVID cases, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kenvin said.
“There is no dispute that numbers are increasing,” Kenvin told school officials Tuesday night. “That’s becoming more problematic, especially as we get into the fall and have more indoor activities.”
Nonetheless, Kenvin suggested the new data is cause for concern, but not alarm, and characterized the red designation as a “snapshot in time” prompting health and school administrators to assess changes to existing practices.
“As the governor stated, schools are not the sources of infections,” Kenvin said. “What we’re seeing is the caseloads are increasing because of social gatherings.”
School Superintendent Amy Berdos distributed an advisory to staff and parents of students last Friday providing information about what the new designation means to local families. On Tuesday, she characterized the ongoing state updates as a “rolling metric” which needs to be evaluated over an extended period within a broader community health context.
For now, Berdos said, Foxboro schools remain committed to the existing hybrid learning program, with students participating in a rotating schedule of both in-person and remote instruction.
She stressed that in announcing the state’s latest clampdown on public and social gatherings, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday had continued to voice support for in-person learning.
“Schools are not super spreaders,” Berdos said. “It’s important for students to be in-person as much as we can have them, along with the rest of the guidance and following all safety precautions.”
Acknowledging the “state of red” has become a topic of concern for townspeople, school nurse leader Jennifer Rosenberg clarified guidelines for social distancing and contact duration. State health officials recommend maintaining six feet between individuals and limiting exposure to 15 cumulative minutes over the course of a day.
“We need to stay vigilant and stay the course of action,” Rosenberg said.
Kenvin added that school and municipal health officials are closely monitoring developments, and have the ability to test individuals quickly and accurately when circumstances warrant.
“We need to look at the entire picture when deciding what our real risk profile looks like in the community,” Kenvin said.
Both Kenvin and Rosenberg urged parents to contact school health officials directly with any questions or concerns about COVID-19 protocols.
“I would rather have a parent call rather than sit and worry about something,” Rosenberg said.
In related matters, Berdos told school board members that preliminary findings from a recent survey suggest that local parents appear eager to have their children back in school on a full-time basis. More complete survey results are scheduled to be released at the Nov. 24 school committee meeting, she added.
In addition, despite the rising COVID numbers, Berdos said the state Department of Education has eased restrictions on indoor rehearsals for school music programs. This will allow middle and high school students, currently practicing outdoors under large tents, to move inside provided that 10-foot spacing is maintained.
“Now we can have woodwind and brass instruments played indoors,” she said, adding the state is recommending the use of specialized protective equipment to minimize transmission risk.
“We’re going to stay outside, weather permitting, until we can’t,” she said.
School Business Administrator William Yukna said the tents will remain in place through Thanksgiving break, and Berdos said outdoor rehearsals will continue until temperatures make it impossible.
Indoor singing or chorus rehearsals are still banned, however.
Berdos also commended the music department staff for adapting to changing circumstances.
“They continue to amaze me with their patience and their flexibility,” she said.