With just over two weeks remaining before the annual town elections, now scheduled for June 8, local officials continue to promote the benefits of early voting amidst a waning, but still potent, public health crisis.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler this week said his office has been processing roughly 50 requests for absentee or early town election ballots each day.
“We’re hoping that we’ll get even more over the next two weeks,” he said. “And under the circumstances I suspect we will.”
State elections officials have relaxed many of the rules related to early voting procedures in an effort to reduce crowding at public polling places this spring, and subsequently minimize opportunities to spread the COVID-19 virus.
As a result, voters now have until noon on Friday, June 5 to request an absentee or early ballot, which can be obtained at the town clerk’s page on the town website: www.foxboroughma.gov.
Those ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8 -- the same time that live voting closes at the Ahern Middle School.
Cutler said absentee ballots should be dropped off in the mail slot at town hall, which will be staffed until 8 p.m. on election night.
Meanwhile, those determined to vote in person will find a number of new protocols this year. In an effort to promote social distancing, voters residing in Precincts 1 and 2 will cast their ballots in the school’s new gymnasium while voters in Precincts 3, 4 and 5 will be directed to the customary polling location in the school’s original gym.
To further minimize personal contact, voters in Precincts 1 and 2 will enter and exit the new gym from the parking lot, rather than through the school’s common entrance.
Once inside, voters will be greeted by a skeleton staff of poll workers -- many college students and other younger individuals hired to replace more vulnerable older workers -- all outfitted in protective gear behind protective barriers.
Cutler said the number of voting booths will be reduced by at least half and will be sanitized after each use, with safe distances taped out on the gym floors for those waiting in line. In addition, disposable, single-use pens will be provided to all voters.
Polling hours will remain 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We intend to spend some more time with it and map everything out before we do it for real,” he said.
With all eyes on the June 8 town election, Cutler said officials have yet to finalize an action plan for conducting the annual town meeting the following Monday (June 15). Depending on turnout, providing a safe environment may prove even more difficult.
Selectmen last week decided against relocating the town’s annual legislative session to the massive Empower Field House next to Gillette Stadium, instead opting to stick with the tradition and gather at the high school auditorium.
Although state officials have discussed relaxing quorum requirements in response to coronavirus concerns, no action has been taken to date. Foxboro requires a minimum of 100 registered voters to obtain a voting quorum.
Despite these challenges, Cutler voiced confidence in Foxboro’s ability to embrace new procedures that will enable the safe exercise of self-government, while noting that an even stiffer test looms in November.
“The bigger question is what’s going to happen in the fall,” Cutler said, referring to the November presidential election, when large voter turnouts typically occur.
In November 2016, 10,300, or 85 percent, of the town's registered voters turned out at the Ahern School polls to cast ballots.