With the season’s first extended heat wave amping up, town officials this week are taking steps to keep townspeople cool — and safe.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, “cooling areas” have been established at the Council on Aging building and Boyden Library, as well as at the public safety building on Chestnut Street — although the latter will not be available until the weekend.
Keegan said these facilities will be open to residents seeking ways to escape the oppressive heat forecast through the beginning of next week. Elders, who may not have air conditioning at home, are considered especially vulnerable.
In addition, Keegan said the town pool on Mill Street will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after 3 p.m., and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., free of charge.
Public safety personnel working a Thursday evening concert at Gillette Stadium may be among those who need a dip in the pool. The show, featuring Super Bowl LV halftime performer The Weeknd, starts at 6:30 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. and gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be very warm that day, so that could get a little dicey up there,” he said.
Finally, Keegan stressed that any resident experiencing a medical issue should immediately call 911, but that those with other heat-related problems can reach out to the Council on Aging and Human Services at 508-543-1234, the town manager’s office at 508-543-1219, or the Foxboro police and fire department non-emergency lines at 508-543-4343 and 508-432-1230, respectively.
“We’ll be happy to help in any way we can,” he said.