A 10-year contract renewal granted to Comcast cable this week capped a cordial and productive negotiation process, town officials said — a marked improvement over the company’s last renewal talks a decade ago.
The new cable-TV pact, approved and inked by selectmen on Tuesday, will expire on Jan. 31, 2030 and includes a side agreement continuing rate discounts for eligible senior citizens.
Mark Stopa, chairman of the town’s cable television advisory committee, said members of the ad-hoc committee went into the renewal talks with a wish list that included improvements in capital funding, equipment and technology.
“We are pleased to report that we reached agreement on every one of those items, save a digital programming guide,” Stopa said.
Most significant, Stopa added, was a commitment by Comcast to add a fourth local access channel with high-definition capabilities.
The so-called HD potential was characterized as “a huge win” by Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access.
Comcast Xfinity is one of two cable/internet providers operating in Foxboro. The other, Verizon Fios, is also nearing the end of a 10-year contract which expires roughly a year from now.
“In a way, the Comcast renewal has almost been a rehearsal for Verizon,” said Paul Beck, long-time board member at Foxboro Cable Access and an ex-officio member of the cable advisory board.
Under the terms of both contracts, the providers pay the equivalent of 4.75 percent of gross revenues to fund Foxboro’s cable access corporation, Beck said.
Recalling the prior contract renewal 10 years ago as an anxious time, Webber said that FCA had learned it could no longer occupy cable access studios at the local Comcast facility on East Belcher Road.
“At that time Foxboro Cable Access was desperately seeking a home,” Webber recalled. “That, quite honestly, was a struggle for us.”
In retrospect, he added, things turned out for the best. FCA — which marked its 35th anniversary in 2019 — soon identified available rental space at 28 Central St., and ultimately was able to purchase the building.
“Our strategy of purchasing the building worked out very well for us,” he said.
Webber also cited a number of other significant accomplishments over the past 10 years, including:
- Ongoing support (including equipment upgrades) for a video production class at Foxboro High School, as well as growing influence at the Ahern Middle School — where morning announcements are cablecast in-house via a televised format.
- Installing a cable-TV control room at the Boyden Public Library similar to existing facilities at town hall and the high school media center.
- Installing a separate control room at the high school gymnasium for broadcasts of athletic events.
“We really expanded our reach over the past 10 years,” Webber observed.
Over the next 10 years, Webber said FCA hopes to expand educational opportunities for training new volunteers, continue existing relationships with local institutions and even branch out into more conventional news gathering and reporting.
“We are aware that local news media continues to have tight restraints monetarily,” he said.
Both Town Manager William Keegan and Selectman David Feldman thanked members of the cable advisory board for their efforts in successfully completing a lengthy and complex renewal process.
“It’s not just a single contract renewal, it’s a process,” Keegan said. “Because of that I really appreciate the work that went into it.”
On hand for Tuesday’s contract signing was Catherine Maloney, senior manager for government and regulatory affairs at Comcast who participated in the renewal talks.
“She was very patient and has been just very, very supportive,” Beck said.