Financial markets may be tanking as federal and state agencies struggle to stem the global COVID-19 pandemic, but local officials know a good deal when they see one.
Based on the strength of a favorable rating by the financial bureau Standard & Poor’s, Foxboro last week sold just over $23 million worth of 20-year general obligation bonds at a net interest rate of 1.91 percent.
“That’s one of the lowest rates I’ve ever seen,” said Town Manager William Keegan.
General obligation bonds issued by the town are secured by a pledge to use all available resources, including tax revenues, to repay bondholders. They typically are used to raise funds for infrastructure and other large-scale capital projects.
Proceeds from the transaction, which totaled $26.34 million, will be used to finance water system improvements, as well as expanding and renovating the Burrell Elementary School.
Finance Director George Samia explained that approximately $3.5 million of the overall purchase was paid up front as a premium, a common practice typically used for tax purposes.
Samia added that rates have been inching back up since the March 10 sale.
“We apparently hit it at the low point,” he said.
Foxboro’s broader fiscal outlook appears less settled, however, with local officials moving forward to develop the fiscal 2021 budget despite growing uncertainties over revenue projections.
In particular, state-imposed limits on public gatherings and related restrictions on bars and restaurants almost certainly will curb revenue from hotel and meals taxes during the final quarter of fiscal 2020 — and quite possibly beyond.
Even if those restrictions are lifted prior to the 2020 NFL season, Keegan said that summer concerts or other large-scale events at Gillette Stadium also could be affected.
“We’re watching that very closely,” he added.
With business on Beacon Hill also at a standstill, state aid figures also remain uncertain at present.
Normally, voters at the annual May town meeting (scheduled for May 11) ratify a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Given the current environment, however, state officials may allow cities and towns to push back those dates in hopes the budget picture will become clearer.
While Samia said he could not speculate on the severity of future fiscal impacts, he nonetheless characterized his budget projections as very conservative.
“I think we’re in about as good a shape as we could be at the moment,” he said.