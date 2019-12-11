Town Engineer Christopher Gallagher will be getting a promotion shortly.
Hired six years ago, the Mechanic Street resident has been named Foxboro’s new public works director.
Gallagher will assume his new responsibilities in January upon the retirement of public works director Roger Hill, Town Manager William Keegan said in making the announcement Tuesday night.
“Chris competed at a very high level,” Keegan said. “He’s clearly proven himself in this organization.”
Gallagher, who was present for Tuesday night’s announcement, said he is looking forward improving Foxboro’s public works services. As a long-term goal, he plans to work towards getting the local highway department accredited — a distinction currently held by just two Bay State communities.
“The last six years have been amazing to learn from Roger,” Gallagher said. “I look forward to continuing what he started and bringing it to the next level.”
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who coordinated the job search in his dual role as human services director, confessed that he initially was inclined to favor other candidates based on their qualifications.
“The credentials we had coming in on paper were incredible,” Johns said.
His perspective changed during the screening process, however. According to Johns, 27 candidates applied for the position, a pool that was subsequently narrowed to 11. Ultimately, Gallagher and three others were called in for interviews.
In particular, Johns praised Gallagher’s leadership qualities, noting that his application packet included letters of recommendation from subordinates, “which says a lot.”
“My hats off to Chris for competing at a very, very high level and convincing me that he should be our next DPW director,” Johns said.
A licensed engineer, Gallagher holds both undergraduate and graduate engineering degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Prior to being hired as Foxboro’s town engineer in April 2014, he worked for the town of Westwood in several capacities — as assistant town engineer, interim public works director and then as deputy public works director.
As Foxboro’s town engineer, he has overseen 90 miles of roadway maintenance, 200 acres of playing fields, 175 vehicles and 150 miles of water and sewer mains.
Selectman David Feldman, who served on the screening committee, said he has been impressed by Gallagher’s growth since joining the local highway department six years ago.
In particular, Feldman said Gallagher’s role has broadened to encompass emergency management response, budget development and oversight, and both social media and website implementation.
Gallagher also serves as a de facto advisor in support of several boards.
“The amount of work he does in-house saves the town a lot of money,” Feldman said.
Town manager contract
In other action, selectmen deferred voting on a contractual matter involving Town Manager William Keegan.
According to Chairman Mark Elfman, the board had met in closed session earlier on Tuesday night in an effort to finalize the matter, but suggested that further “fine tuning” was required.
Keegan’s contract was signed in June 2017 and extended this past July. That extension is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2022.