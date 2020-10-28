Local officials are scrambling to find a replacement for building commissioner Mark Dupell, who tendered his resignation last Friday after just four months on the job.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, Dupell regretted the decision to leave so soon after being hired, but considered the daily commute from his home in Chelmsford too taxing to continue over the long term.
Johns told selectmen this week that he and Dupell had discussed “quite heavily” the prospect of a lengthy commute prior to making and accepting a job offer.
“He assured us he would be the first one here in the building every day and it wouldn’t be a problem.” Johns said. “It did become a problem.”
Given the unusual circumstances, Johns also said he has been asked if there had been a hidden issue or agenda behind Dupell’s abrupt exit.
“The real issue is his commute,” Johns said. “We feel like we hired the right person and he feels like he came to the right town.”
Dupell’s pending departure prolongs what has been a musical chairs scenario atop the town’s inspections department that began in December 2017 with the retirement of long-time building commissioner William Casbarra.
At that time, Casbarra was replaced by Nick Riccio, a respected municipal official who held the same position in Wrentham and had previously worked in similar capacities in both North Attleboro and Mansfield.
But when Riccio stepped down unexpectedly several years later, the town struggled to hire a suitable replacement. As a result, Casbarra was lured back from retirement on a provisional basis.
On Tuesday night, Selectman Edward O’Leary suggested that Casbarra might be convinced to return one more time.
“There answer is no,” said Town Manager William Keegan. “He made that abundantly clear to us the last time.”
Johns confirmed that Dupell gave four weeks’ notice while predicting that recruiting and hiring a replacement would take a minimum of eight weeks, adding that officials are contemplating steps to provide oversight in the interim.
Meanwhile, the town has already received seven applications, some of which had been considered prior to Dupell’s hire.
“I won’t kid anybody, this is a tough recruitment,” with a limited pool of prospective hires who have the requisite credentials, Johns said.
In fact, Keegan suggested that building commissioner is one of the most difficult positions in local government, saying the state had stiffened job requirements in recent years.
In a related matter, health director Pauline Zajdel recently gave notice of her retirement, which would take effect on Jan 1. Johns said he would be conferring with members of the health board to review Zajdel’s job description and determine whether the position might be redefined.
Johns also said the town is close to making a job offer to a candidate for senior youth services librarian at Boyden Library. The position had been vacated with recent retirement of long-time youth librarian Margi Rossetti.
Lastly, Johns said the town is actively seeking to fill two openings in the tree and park department, as well as hiring a mechanic in public works.